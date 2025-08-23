SILQFi and Helix Pioneer Shariah-Compliant Tokenized Invoice Financing to Bridge DeFi and Embedded Finance





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SILQFi, the financial arm of SILQ Group, has partnered with Helix, a leading RWA tokenization protocol, to launch a first-of-its-kind shariah-compliant tokenized invoice financing initiative in the Gulf. This collaboration combines Helix’s on-chain infrastructure with SILQFi’s regional expertise to channel stablecoin capital into real-world financing for small businesses, advancing financial inclusion across the region.

The global SMEs financing gap stands at $5 trillion, with the GCC alone accounting for over $250 billion. Despite making up nearly 90% of all businesses, SMEs receive just 9% of traditional bank lending. This mismatch continues to limit their growth and GDP contribution.

By bridging decentralized finance (DeFi) and embedded finance, this initiative offers a powerful alternative, unlocking new sources of capital through tokenized assets and delivering it directly into business workflows. By linking on-chain and off-chain markets, it combines the reach and efficiency of blockchain with the real-world utility of embedded credit, creating a new model to close the SMEs financing gap at scale.

Market momentum is clear. By August 2025, tokenized RWAs (excluding stablecoins) had surpassed $25 billion, while stablecoins — the backbone of on-chain liquidity — reached $267 billion. Looking ahead, the tokenized RWA market is projected to reach $30 trillion by 2034, driven by demand for transparency, liquidity, and access that on-chain infrastructure can provide.

Helix has been actively shaping this global dialogue. Together with Bank Kenanga — one of Malaysia’s largest independent investment banks — Saison Capital, and Satori Research, Helix recently co-authored a landmark whitepaper projecting that tokenization of products such as bonds, sukuk, and unit trusts could unlock a US$43 billion opportunity in Malaysia’s capital markets by 2030.

The SILQFi–Helix collaboration brings this momentum into practice with a tangible use case. Stablecoin capital flows through Helix’s on-chain protocol and is deployed off-chain via SILQFi’s infrastructure, embedding liquidity directly into merchant workflows across the region. The model delivers transparency, decentralization, and speed while maintaining flexibility and compliance — all without disrupting natural business operations.

SILQFi is doubling down on DeFi after a successful pilot in the Asian market early 2025, where stablecoin capital financed local SMEs through shariah-compliant, invoice-backed structures. The pilot demonstrated strong repayment performance, solid return, and massive business impact, validating the thesis of harmony between DeFi and Embedded finance. Building on this success, SILQFi and Helix are now scaling the solution across the Gulf region.

“The Gulf is vibrant with the adoption of frontier fintech, from blockchain to tokenized assets, and we see a real appetite for innovation,” said Mohammed Aldossary, CEO of SILQFi. “With strong liquidity in the market, this model allows us to channel capital toward real-world SMEs through embedded financing, minimizing the funding gap for merchants while generating meaningful returns for investors.”

Backed by a recent $110 million raise from investors including PIF’s Sanabil Investments and Valar Ventures, SILQFi has powered over $2 billion in SME transactions and financed more than 150,000 invoices across Asia and the Gulf. Now, SILQFi is charting the next frontier where blockchain, AI, and Islamic finance converge to unlock capital for underserved businesses across the region.

“Stablecoins are the backbone of programmable finance — secure, transparent, and efficient by design,” said Jitendra Singh Jaitawat, Co-Founder & CEO of Helix. “Through this partnership, we are demonstrating how Helix’s RWAFi orchestration infrastructure translates that promise into real-world outcomes — bringing liquidity to SMEs and driving financial inclusion at scale.”

In a world of fragmented financial systems, where access to capital varies widely across borders, this collaboration signals a bold move toward cohesive, inclusive infrastructure. SILQFi and Helix are connecting off-chain demand with on-chain capital, building rails that are fair, fast, flexible, and frictionless.

About SILQFi

SILQFi is building the financial rails that power SME growth across the Gulf and Emerging Asia. As the financial infrastructure arm of SILQ Group, SILQFi delivers embedded, shariah-compliant financing solutions tailored to the real workflows of small businesses. From invoice financing to revenue-based credit, SILQFi bridges capital with commerce, offering fast, fair, and flexible financial tools backed by institutional trust. With over $2 billion in SME transactions financed, SILQFi is redefining access to capital for the world’s most underserved businesses. SILQFi is pioneering embedded finance and digital lending in emerging markets through blockchain, AI, and Islamic finance

Learn more: https://silqfi.com/

About Helix

Helix is building an orchestration layer for stablecoins and RWAFi, enabling omnichain issuance, distribution, UX abstraction, and seamless DeFi–TradFi composability through a unified, modular architecture.

Led by TradFi veterans with a track record of US$500M+ in off-chain deal volume and zero defaults, Helix combines the confidence of TradFi with the composability of DeFi through purpose-built infrastructure, laying the foundation for the mainstream adoption of programmable finance at scale.

Learn more: https://www.helixfi.io/

Contact:

Helix

marketing.helix@heli-cap.com

