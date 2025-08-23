Decimal Point Analytics Launches DocuAgentIQ - Agentic AI Platform Transforming Document Workflows in SBA & CRE Lending

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decimal Point Analytics today announced DocuAgentIQ, a purpose-built Agentic AI platform that modernizes document-heavy work across SBA and CRE lending. DocuAgentIQ automates the full document lifecycle from intake to classification leading up to verification and follow-ups so lending teams can move from manual handling to AI-enabled speed, precision, and scale.

Unlike tools that simply digitize steps, DocuAgentIQ combines machine intelligence with contextual decision-making. It autonomously processes complex unstructured and semi-structured documents while keeping humans in the loop where they matter, that is, for control, judgment, and auditability. It fits into existing ecosystems out of the box, integrating with LOS platforms, CRM systems, Microsoft Outlook, and cloud storage (e.g., OneDrive).

What DocuAgentIQ Does

Smart intake & classification of lending documents (including structured PDFs).

Intelligent field extraction across structured and unstructured forms.

Automatic PII redaction & encryption to reduce data-handling risk.

Live validation & completeness checks with policy/regulatory guardrails.

Auto-naming, labeling, and routing directly into your workflow queues.

Real-time, transparent dashboards showing every document and agent action.

Private, client-specific model training within your environment.

Continuous learning from historical reviews and corrections.

DocuAgentIQ’s configurable architecture and rapid deployment model enable financial institutions to start realizing value quickly, going live in just weeks.

“Lending institutions are under pressure to close faster, lower compliance risk, and do more with less,” said Shailesh Dhuri, CEO of Decimal Point Analytics. “DocuAgentIQ doesn’t just automate steps, it thinks, learns, and adapts. That shift gives modern lending teams a compounding advantage.”

Why It Matters

Credit & Risk Leaders: Fewer exceptions, consistent underwriting inputs, and audit-ready logs.

Fewer exceptions, consistent underwriting inputs, and audit-ready logs. Lending Ops: Cut 40–60% of prep time with autonomous workflows, predictable SLAs, and fewer re-touches.

Cut 40–60% of prep time with autonomous workflows, predictable SLAs, and fewer re-touches. Underwriting & SBA Leaders: Clean, validated data in LOS, policy conformance, and minimal back-and-forth.

Clean, validated data in LOS, policy conformance, and minimal back-and-forth. Compliance & Audit: Every action traceable, every reaction provable, every rule editable.

Every action traceable, every reaction provable, every rule editable. IT Leaders: Integrates with LOS, CRM, and cloud; secure, configurable, and easy to roll out queue-by-queue.

Integrates with LOS, CRM, and cloud; secure, configurable, and easy to roll out queue-by-queue. Frontline Teams: Faster closes, fewer borrower callbacks, and smoother borrower experiences.

See It in Action

SBA lenders, credit unions, and CRE-focused institutions can explore how DocuAgentIQ helps reduce time-to-close, lower operating overhead, and raise documentation accuracy.

Request a demo: https://decimalpointanalytics.com/what-we-do/lending-operations/DocuAgentIQ-agentic-ai-for-modern-lending-teams

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a global provider of AI-powered data analytics, delivering intelligent automation and predictive insights for faster, smarter decisions. We specialize in financial analytics, AI-led decision support, and digital transformation, helping clients streamline operations, enhance risk oversight, and enable sustainable growth.

We serve financial services, healthcare, CPG, and more - headquartered in India with hubs across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Recognition: Featured in Dun & Bradstreet’s Leading SMEs of India (2022 & 2024), Oracle ISV of the Year, IFCCI Indian SME of the Year, ET Edge Excellence in Innovation, Top 10 Finance Brands by CEO Insights, and honored for ESG and AI solutions at the Canadian RegTech Awards, Aegis Graham Bell Awards, and the MarkTech Hackathon by IFSCA.

Know More: www.decimalpointanalytics.com

Media Contact:

Sailaja Das — sailaja.das@decimalpointanalytics.com, +91 8981182689

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Decimal Point Analytics. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c827f74-80ad-4ca8-aa64-bbebbeef5000