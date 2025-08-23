TELIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited on Behalf of Telix Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Telix (TLX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Telix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TLX) on behalf of Telix stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Telix has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 22, 2025, Telix disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, "seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company's disclosures regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic candidates." On this news, Telix's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $1.70 per ADR, or 10.44%, to close at $14.58 per ADR on July 23, 2025.

