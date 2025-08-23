BexBack Launches No-KYC 100x Futures With Double Deposit Bonus as Fed Rate Cut Boosts Crypto Rally

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to a September rate cut, global markets reacted with optimism and cryptocurrencies surged. Ethereum spiked more than 10% and Bitcoin climbed over 4% on the news, marking one of the strongest daily rallies this summer. Against this backdrop, BexBack , a rapidly growing global crypto futures exchange, is giving traders the tools to maximize this opportunity with 100x leverage, a 100% deposit bonus , and a $50 welcome bonus—all available instantly with no KYC requirements.

Turning Market Volatility Into Profit Potential

Powell’s remarks signaled a potential shift in monetary policy that could fuel risk assets, including crypto. For traders, such volatility represents the perfect opportunity to build wealth. With 100x leverage, BexBack users can control larger positions with smaller capital, amplifying gains from sharp moves in BTC, ETH, and 50+ other digital assets.

Exclusive Bonuses to Empower Traders

To help traders seize this rally, BexBack is offering:

100% Deposit Bonus – Double your margin instantly (up to 10 BTC). While the bonus itself is not withdrawable, all profits earned are.



– Double your margin instantly (up to 10 BTC). While the bonus itself is not withdrawable, all profits earned are. $50 Welcome Bonus – New users who deposit ≥0.001 BTC or 100 USDT and complete their first trade within seven days can claim a $50 trading credit.



These rewards not only enhance buying power but also provide extra protection against liquidation during volatile markets.

Why BexBack Appeals to U.S. and Global Users

Unlike many exchanges that enforce strict onboarding, BexBack offers No KYC trading, allowing users to register with just an email and start immediately. Combined with zero deposit fees, lightning-fast execution with no slippage or spreads, and 24/7 multilingual support, BexBack delivers a seamless trading experience for both beginners and professionals.

About BexBack

Headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina, BexBack is a next-generation crypto derivatives exchange trusted by more than 500,000 traders across 200+ countries. The platform is registered under the U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) framework, ensuring regulatory compliance and global accessibility.

Take Action Now—Don’t Miss Another Opportunity!

As the Fed prepares for possible rate cuts and crypto markets respond with renewed momentum, traders cannot afford to miss out. With 100x leverage, no KYC, and double deposit bonuses , BexBack is the platform designed for the next bull run.

Sign up now at www.bexback.com and turn today’s market volatility into tomorrow’s profits.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

