Bitcoin Swift Announces Early Launch on August 30 Amid Strong Presale Momentum

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a blockchain project introducing Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards and AI-powered DeFi innovations, has confirmed an early launch scheduled for August 30, 2025. The announcement follows accelerated presale performance and growing community demand, prompting the team to bring forward its initial launch timeline.

BTC3 aims to combine rapid transaction speeds and scalable infrastructure with innovative features such as AI-driven smart contracts and privacy-first zero-knowledge (zk) technology. The project’s roadmap includes the deployment of a proprietary mainnet and the introduction of the BTC3E stablecoin, positioning the platform for a future DeFi ecosystem anchored by security and efficiency.

Stage 6 Presale Highlights and Early Launch Details

The presale is currently in Stage 6, with tokens priced at $6 and annual percentage yields (APY) for PoY rewards set at 166%, an increase from previous stages to recognize surging participation. The early launch announcement means that only Stage 6 and Stage 7 remain before the presale closes.

Key metrics so far include:

Community: 4,000+ members

4,000+ members Funds Raised: $1,000,000+

$1,000,000+ Current Token Price: $6

$6 Current APY: 166%

166% Stage 5 Rewards: $110,000 distributed to participants



Alongside PoY distributions at the conclusion of each stage, Bitcoin Swift has introduced a structured bonus program for participants:

$100–$1,999: 25% Bonus Tokens

25% Bonus Tokens $2,000–$4,999: 50% Bonus Tokens

50% Bonus Tokens $5,000+: 100% Bonus Tokens



Examples based on current pricing:

Tier 1 ($1,000): 166 tokens + 25% bonus = 207 tokens

166 tokens + 25% bonus = 207 tokens Tier 2 ($2,500): 416 tokens + 50% bonus = 624 tokens

416 tokens + 50% bonus = 624 tokens Tier 3 ($5,000): 833 tokens + 100% bonus = 1,666 tokens



These allocations precede the official early launch on August 30, enabling investors to realize benefits ahead of the original schedule.

Audited, Verified, and Trusted

Security has been locked down from the start. Bitcoin Swift has completed a Cyberscope Audit , an Audit Solidproof , and a Spywolf Audit . The team also passed full KYC verification , proving transparency for its rapidly growing investor base.

Roadmap: Next Steps for BTC3

Following the August 30 deployment, the project will progress toward a series of planned upgrades:

Q3–Q4 2025: Presale closure, Solana-based deployment, PoY reward distributions

Presale closure, Solana-based deployment, PoY reward distributions Q1 2026: AI-powered contract engine rollout

AI-powered contract engine rollout Q2 2026: Introduction of zk-based privacy features

Introduction of zk-based privacy features Q3 2026: Governance launch with quadratic voting

Governance launch with quadratic voting Q4 2026: BTC3 mainnet activation and BTC3E stablecoin release



Tokenomics Overview

The BTC3 token supply is set at 45,000,000, distributed as follows:

50% (22.5M): Proof-of-Yield rewards

Proof-of-Yield rewards 30% (13.5M): Presale allocation

Presale allocation 15% (6.75M): Liquidity pools

Liquidity pools 5% (2.25M): Team and reserves

This allocation aims to provide liquidity for trading while incentivizing early community participation and long-term project development.

About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift is a next-generation blockchain platform designed to deliver high-speed transactions and integrate AI-driven contract execution within a decentralized ecosystem. With a focus on scalability, privacy, and compliance, the project seeks to establish an adaptable framework for decentralized finance applications.

For more information and presale updates, visit:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher.

