The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Compass Minerals International Inc. Securities - CMP

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of Kansas has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Compass Minerals International Inc. securities (NYSE: CMP):

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF KANSAS

JOHN VALENTINE and PAUL O’RENICK,

individually and on behalf of all others similarly

situated,



Plaintiffs,



v.



COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL,

INC., KEVIN S. CRUTCHFIELD, EDWARD C.

DOWLING, JR., LORIN CRENSHAW, JENNY

HOOD and JAMES STANDEN,



Defendants. Case No: 24-cv-02165











SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. (“COMPASS MINERALS”) SECURITIES (PURCHASED COMMON STOCK, PURCHASED CALL OPTIONS, OR SOLD PUT OPTIONS) FROM FEBRUARY 8, 2023 THROUGH MARCH 26, 2024, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Kansas, that a hearing will be held on November 18, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. before the Honorable Eric F. Melgren, Chief United States District Judge of the District of Kansas, 500 State Avenue, Courtroom 427, Kansas City, KS 66101 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $4,900,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $55,000 and a service payment of no more than $17,500 in total to Plaintiffs, should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated June 30, 2025 (the “Settlement Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you purchased Compass Minerals securities (purchased common stock, purchased call options, or sold put options) during the period from February 8, 2023 through March 26, 2024, both dates inclusive, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Compass Minerals securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form (“Claim Form”), you may obtain copies by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: Compass Minerals Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Toll-Free) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit Claim Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/compass/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form electronically or postmarked no later than October 7, 2025 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than October 7, 2025, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Settlement Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than October 21, 2025, by the Court, Lead Counsel and Defense Counsel.

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Michael Cohen, Esq.

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

275 Madison Ave, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

mcohen@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: JULY 25, 2025

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

DISTRICT OF KANSAS