Global Compound Feed Market Set to Reach $668.3 Billion by 2028 | Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the report compound feed market size was valued at US$ 541.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 668.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%.

The rising global population, coupled with an increasing appetite for animal-derived food products such as meat, milk, and eggs, continues to fuel this market. As living standards rise across developing nations, meat consumption grows, further strengthening demand for nutritionally balanced livestock feed.

Why Compound Feed Matters

Compound feed provides a scientifically formulated mix of cereals, proteins, fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals designed to improve livestock productivity, health, and efficiency. By ensuring balanced nutrition, compound feed not only enhances growth and feed conversion rates but also boosts the quality of meat, milk, and eggs.

Livestock producers increasingly prefer compound feed due to its:

Consistency in quality

Nutrient optimization for different animal types

Cost-effectiveness via economies of scale

This makes compound feed a cornerstone of modern animal farming.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

Market Segmentation Insights

Ingredients: Cereals Lead the Way

Cereals accounted for the largest share of the global compound feed market in 2023. Rich in carbohydrates, protein, and minerals, cereals like corn and wheat serve as the primary energy source in feed formulations. Their abundance and affordability make them a dominant ingredient in livestock diets.

Livestock: Poultry Takes the Lead

The poultry segment represents the largest consumer of compound feed. Poultry meat, particularly chicken, is the most widely consumed protein worldwide due to its affordability and high nutritional value. In fact, OECD data highlights that poultry consumption per capita in 2022 reached 32 kg—far higher than beef, pork, or sheep meat.

Form: Mash Holds the Top Spot

Mash feed, created by finely grinding ingredients, is especially popular for young or sensitive animals. Its uniform texture improves digestibility, nutrient absorption, and feed efficiency, making it the most widely used form in the market.

Source: Plant-Based Feed on the Rise

Plant-based feed formulations dominate due to their sustainability and reduced risk of disease transmission compared to animal-based feeds. Crops like soybeans, corn, and wheat serve as reliable, eco-friendly inputs for livestock nutrition.

Regional Growth: Asia Pacific Leads

Asia Pacific is both the largest and fastest-growing region in the compound feed market. With countries like China and India driving consumption, this region benefits from rising incomes, rapid population growth, and increasing dietary shifts toward animal protein. Together, these factors make Asia Pacific the hub of livestock production and feed demand.

Key Market Drivers

Rising demand for meat, milk, and eggs in emerging economies

in emerging economies Need for sustainable livestock nutrition to avoid energy imbalances and related diseases

to avoid energy imbalances and related diseases Shift toward higher-quality animal products (e.g., better carcass fat, premium milk and eggs)

(e.g., better carcass fat, premium milk and eggs) Cost efficiency achieved through standardized feed production

Request Personalized Data Insights for Your Business Goals

Leading Industry Players

Some of the major players shaping the compound feed market include:

Cargill, Inc. (US)

ADM (US)

Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand)

New Hope Group (China)

Land O’Lakes (US)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Alltech, Inc. (US)

Guangdong Haid Group Co., Ltd (China)

Weston Milling Group (Australia)

Feed One Co. (Japan)

These compound feed companies focus on innovation, sustainable sourcing, and expanding their global footprints to capture the growing demand for high-quality compound feed.

As livestock continues to play a vital role in global food security, the compound feed market is set to expand further. With the dual challenge of feeding a growing population while ensuring sustainability, compound feed will remain central to meeting the rising demand for animal protein in a balanced, efficient, and eco-friendly way.

Explore Adjacent Markets

Get access to the latest updates on Compound Feed Industry