Automotive Refinish Coatings Market worth $13.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.68%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is estimated to grow from USD 11.12 billion in 2024 to USD 13.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.68%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The used car ecosystem is increasingly becoming more organized and quality-conscious as the certified pre-owned (CPO) programs and digital car-selling platforms continue to spread. Users of secondhand cars are demanding an almost new look and vehicles; thus, sellers must recondition them cosmetically prior to selling them in the market. The application of refinish coatings can play a primary role in bringing such transformation, and it can be used to remove all the visual imperfections, correct original paint finishes, and protect the surface of the exterior against additional deterioration. The increasing sophistication of the used car dealership has demanded the need for high-performance coatings that can be rapidly applied and have an enduring outcome.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=9257396

Browse in-depth TOC on “Automotive Refinish Coatings Market”

123 - Market Data Tables

48 – Figures

190 - Pages

List of Key Players in Automotive Refinish Coatings Market:

3M Company (US) Tesa SE (Germany) Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) LINTEC Corporation (Japan) Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada) Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Berry Global Group, Inc. (US) Scapa Group plc (Mativ Holdings) (US) Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive Refinish Coatings Market:

Drivers: Expanding automotive aftermarket services Restraint: Shift toward paintless repair techniques

Opportunity: Adoption of eco-friendly coatings Challenge: Stringent Environmental Regulations

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=9257396

Key Findings of the Study:

The basecoat segment is projected to be the second-fastest-growing segment in the automotive refinish coatings market during the forecast period

The acrylic segment accounted for the second-largest share in the automotive refinish coatings market in 2024

The commercial vehicles segment held the second-largest share in the automotive refinish coatings market in 2024.

North America was the second-largest region in the global automotive refinish coatings market in terms of value in 2024.

Based on layer type, the automotive refinish coatings market is divided into primer, basecoat, clearcoat, and other layer types. Clearcoat held the largest share in the automotive refinish coatings market in 2024. The dominance of this can be attributed to the fact that clearcoats are an essential component of imparting aesthetic brilliance and long-term durability of surfaces that have been repaired. Clearcoats are a final layer of protection over the basecoat and the primer, as they protect the basecoat and the primer against environmental decline, chemicals, and ultraviolet radiation. With modernly fitted luxurious cars having elaborate design features and bright colors, it has become necessary to repair them without the paint being affected after being touched. Thus, clearcoats improve the amount of gloss retention and color brightness and allow the refinished surface to match the factory finish, fueling the growth of the segment in the market.

Based on resin type, the automotive refinish coatings market is segmented into polyurethane acrylic, epoxy, alkyd, and other resin types. The polyurethane segment held the largest share in the automotive refinish coatings market in 2024. The greater portion is due to the rising popularity of a durable finish that maintains its beauty over the years. Polyurethane resin provides better abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, and UV resistance in a market where there is a growing requirement to have technical capabilities besides the visual aspects of contending against tough environmental conditions. Polyurethane coatings retain their structural and aesthetic appeal over a long time, regardless of intense sunshine or changing weather patterns, which lack in other resin types. In addition to private auto owners, automotive repair businesses, and companies managing vehicle fleets highly value polyurethane resins due to their longevity and ability to maintain resale value.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=9257396

Based on vehicle type, the automotive refinish coatings market is divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment dominated the automotive refinish coatings market in 2024. The rapid development and integration of modern digital color matching technologies throughout automotive service centers, especially in the ecosystem for passenger car maintenance, is the reason for this dominance. Digital color-matching technologies have made it possible for automotive repair facilities to improve the accuracy and uniformity of refinish coatings, as customers seek flawless restorations that mimic factory finishes. Such technologies have given technicians the ability to perfectly duplicate complex OEM color palettes and effects, such as metallic or pearls, with a precision that could not be found before. This technological sophistication is essential in the case of passenger cars, in which the compelling presentation implies the critical value of the resale price and brand image.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific was the largest market of automotive refinish coatings, in terms of value, in 2024. The growth can be attributed to the steady rise in the middle-class population in developing economies like India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The affordable finance and growing disposable income have also seen a large fraction of this population buying personal vehicles, and in most cases, the used or second-hand ones. With the growth in the number of vehicles that are owned and used, the need to perform refinishing jobs to improve or re-establish the aesthetics as well as the functional values of vehicles grows. Refinish coatings play an important role in enhancing the look of the surface and weather resistance, as well as prolonging the years of usage of the vehicle. Such ownership trend also stimulates the need for affordable repair services, and automotive refinish coatings are at the center of it. In these countries, the local body shops and independent garages, which comprise a predominant share of vehicle service providers, need cost-efficiency and yet enhanced refinish products, driving the demand.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: