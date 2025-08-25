136.8 MW Silesia wind farm II in Poland reached the commercial operation date

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Silesia wind farm II, a wind farm controlled by its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables), has reached the commercial operation date (hereinafter – COD).

Silesia wind farm II is located in the south of Poland, Opole voivodeship, and is equipped with 38 Nordex N117/3600 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of 136.8 MW. The wind farm can meet the annual electricity demand of around 177 thousand households. It is one of the largest wind farms operating in Poland.

The total investment in the wind farm, including the acquisition price and construction costs, is expected to reach up to EUR 240 million.

With Silesia wind farm II reaching COD, the Group’s installed Green Capacities have increased to 2.1 GW (from 1.9 GW).

The Group reminds that its strategic priority is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group’s strategy (link).

The information provided in this notice does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt