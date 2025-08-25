Electric Roller Shutter Market Research Report 2025-2030 with Competitive Analysis of Key Vendors - Hormann, Janus International, Sanwa, and Somfy Group

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Roller Shutter Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric roller shutter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% from 2024 to 2030

The global electric roller shutter market is characterized by high market concentration, with high competition among the players. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence.





The market is highly fragmented and is not dominated by a few vendors. Furthermore, vendors manufacture electric roller shutters with innovative product specifications to capture consumer interest and improve the user's convenience. Users expect electric roller shutter products to be more lightweight, compact, and powerful. For example, Mecho has developed a roller shutter to capture solar heat.



The adoption rate of electric roller shutters among the U.S. and European end-users has been impressive since their launch. The competition among companies intensifies, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the electric roller shutter market soon. Also, major vendors continually compete for the leading position in the market, with occasional competition coming from other local vendors. The presence of diversified global and regional vendors characterizes the market. The competition will be based solely on features, such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024, North America holds the largest share of the global electric roller shutter market, with a share of over 33%. The market's expansion is driven by the region's continued investments in infrastructure upgrades. The U.S. and Canada are the key players in the North American electric roller shutter market, with each contributing significantly to the overall growth dynamics. Furthermore, several cities in Europe are undergoing large-scale building renovation and energy retrofitting. Also, the rising adoption of smart home technologies and connected living across Europe is driving the demand for roller shutters that can be controlled via apps, voice assistants, or centralized home automation systems.



APAC is the fastest-growing electric roller shutter market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. In APAC, the market growth is mainly driven by India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. Strong economic growth, coupled with rising construction activities and increasing disposable income, is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the rapid growth in urbanization in major Latin American cities is propelling the construction of commercial buildings and residential complexes. The need for modern, automated infrastructure increases the adoption of electric roller shutters for aesthetics, convenience, and energy efficiency.

ELECTRIC ROLLER SHUTTER MARKET TRENDS

The growing adoption of smart home technologies is significantly influencing the electric roller shutter market, with consumers increasingly preferring connected and automated solutions that enhance convenience, security, and energy efficiency.

Manufacturers like Somfy are introducing smart electric roller shutters that can be operated through mobile applications, giving users the ability to control them remotely from anywhere. These shutters can also be synced with virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit for hands-free, voice-activated operation.

The rising demand for customization and aesthetically appealing designs is one of the significant trends in the evolving electric roller shutter market. As electric shutters become more common in residential and commercial settings, consumers are looking for shutters that complement the architecture and design of their spaces.

The rapid growth of e-commerce and warehousing operations is one of the key trends driving the demand for electric roller shutters, mainly in the industrial and commercial segments. With the rise of online retail, there has been a substantial growth in the development of fulfillment centers, logistics hubs, and distribution warehouses, all of which need secure, efficient, and durable shutter systems.

ELECTRIC ROLLER SHUTTER MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS



The growing emphasis on security and privacy is a significant factor driving growth in the global electric roller shutter market. With the rising privacy concerns, businesses, homeowners, and industrial facilities are actively looking for reliable solutions to protect their premises. Electric roller shutters are increasingly being preferred for their robust construction, automated functionality, and ability to offer superior security protection. Furthermore, the rapid pace of urbanization and infrastructure development across emerging and developed countries is playing a vital role in driving the global electric roller shutter market. As cities expanded and populations concentrated in urban areas at an unprecedented rate, the demand for infrastructure and construction solutions, including electric roller shutters, surged significantly.



With the continuous expansion and modernization of industrial operations, the demand for durable, automated, and secure access solutions is rising considerably. Manufacturing plants and automotive facilities generally have high vehicle and personnel traffic, necessitating frequent opening and closing of entry points. Moreover, with the growing global investment in EV manufacturing, automotive production, and industrial automation, particularly in regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe, the use of electric roller shutters in such environments is estimated to expand, driving overall market growth.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



High installation costs are one of the major restraints to the widespread adoption of electric roller shutters, mainly in price-sensitive markets. These shutters require specialized components, such as electric motors, remote control units, and automation systems, which leads to higher upfront costs. Also, there is a low electric roller shutter penetration level in emerging and underdeveloped nations. The electric roller shutter market is mainly driven by the growth of industrialization and the setting up of extensive commercial infrastructures.



The lack of product and installation standardization is a major factor hindering its wider adoption. Different manufacturers often use varied designs, control systems, and specifications, resulting in incompatibility between components and integration challenges, particularly when connecting to smart home platforms or building management systems.

IMPACT OF TARIFFS

For electric roller shutters, countries are dependent on China for procuring raw materials. The tariffs on imported components can significantly increase manufacturing costs. These added expenses may disrupt supply chains and lead to higher market prices.

The U.S. is the most impacted market, as most of the electric roller shutter raw materials are being imported from China. Similarly, in APAC, electric roller shutter materials imported from China can lead to increased costs for consumers, leading to less demand and impacting the Chinese export sector. Europe will have a low impact as it is less exposed to tariffs as compared to the US. Whereas there will be indirect price fluctuations. Latin America, and Middle East & Africa have a lower tariff impact than other regions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Opportunities & Trends

Rising Smart & IoT Integration

Growing Demand for Customization

Growth in E-Commerce & Warehousing

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Demand for Security and Privacy

Rise in Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Growing Adoption in Automotive & Manufacturing Facilities

Market Restraints

High Installation Costs

Low Industrialization and Penetration in Emerging Economies

Lack of Standardization and Skilled Workforce

Key Company Profiles

Hormann

Janus International

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Somfy Group

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Alpine Overhead Doors

ASSA ABLOY

Avians

Casa Blinds Interior

Cornell Cookson

ELERO

Expert Shutter Services

Ferco Shutters & Seating

Griesser

HEROAL

Hurricane Shutter Florida

HVP Security Shutters

Mecho Shade Systems

Mirage Screen Systems

Nice

Nordic Doors

QMI Security Innovations

Rollac

SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad

Stella Group

Talius Rollshutters

Thompson's Roller Shutters

WAREMA Renkhoff SE

Segmentation by Raw Material

Steel

Aluminum

Plastic

Others

Segmentation by Application

Exterior

Interior

Segmentation by Built Type

Built-on

Built-in

Segmentation by Motor Type

Direct Drive

Tube Motor Drive

Chain Drive

Segmentation by End-user

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Netherlands

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

