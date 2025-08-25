Pediatric Nutrition Market Focused Insights Report 2025-2030 | Functional Food & Beverage Segment Leads with Over 85% Share

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Nutrition Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pediatric nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2024 to 2030

The global pediatric nutrition market report consists of exclusive data on 40 vendors. The market is shaped by a sophisticated and competitive market with entrenched global leaders, nimble regional players, and increasingly many innovative new entrants. Leading global players like Abbott, Amway, Danone, FrieslandCampina, Nestle, Perrigo, and Reckitt Benckiser Group dominate huge market shares, utilizing their robust brand name and extensive distribution channels to touch bases with consumers worldwide.





The industry has seen investments in the newest developments. Nestle has introduced organic and plant-based variants to its Gerber baby food line, along with unveiling complex formulas like NAN Supreme Pro. Additionally, emerging players are competing with key players by introducing organic, clean-label, or customized products.



The competitive market is further enriched by the inflation of new buildings and technological progress. Sustainability is a major trend: many firms, including FrieslandCampina and Hipp, are employing green packaging and sustainable sourcing strategies to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.



PEDIATRIC NUTRITION MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2024, APAC accounted for a share of over 46% of the global pediatric nutrition market and also showed the highest growth during the forecast period. APAC is one of the largest and most rapidly expanding pediatric nutrition markets, driven by a range of drivers including demographic trends, urbanization, increasing disposable income, and higher awareness of children's nutritional needs.

The region has over 4.7 billion people, of whom a significant proportion are infants, toddlers, and young children, according to the Asia-Pacific Population and Development Report 2023 released by the United Nations. Huge birth populations in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam provide good business opportunities for pediatric nutrition products. On the other hand, declining birth rates in Japan and South Korea do not deter parents there from spending money per child, hence generating good business opportunities for premium and specialty pediatric nutrition products.



Increasing government programs such as POSHAN Abhiyaan in India, National Nutrition Plan (2017-2030) in China, etc. across some of the APAC nations are prioritizing early childhood nutrition, and this is contributing even more to market growth. Consequently, the APAC pediatric nutrition market is expected to witness substantial growth in the years ahead, driven by changing consumer demands and innovations.

PEDIATRIC NUTRITION MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovation

Technological innovations like 3D printing of gummies have been a key driver of growth for the pediatric nutrition market. Vendors have developed 3D-printed, sugar-free, plant-based gummy vitamins that can be customized to a child's individual nutritional requirements and dietary preferences. Such a high degree of personalization is particularly attractive to parents who are increasingly seeking products that match their children's individual health profiles and dietary needs.

UK based vendor Nourished offers gummies made from 3D printing technology. Other technologies, such as microencapsulation and controlled release technologies, have now become fundamental in building pediatric nutrition products. This convergence of technology and nutrition science is fueling product innovation and driving high growth in the world's pediatric nutrition market.



Personalized Nutrition

Pediatric personalized nutrition is all about developing individualized meal plans specifically designed to address the unique, special health needs of a child. The innovation away from the "one-size-fits-all" concept to combat illnesses like allergies, metabolic conditions, and developmental issues is boosting the market for personalized nutritional products. Vendors such as Nourished, Shaklee, etc., offer personalization of pediatric supplements.

Parents are increasingly becoming aware of the role of nutrition in maintaining their children's health, and this is creating a demand for personalized nutritional solutions. This has been pushing the market toward solutions addressing particular health conditions, including cognitive development, immunity, and digestive health. Companies like Nourished provide 3D-printed personalized gummies for children. Parents would be willing to pay a premium for products that address their child's specific needs. This drives revenue growth and supports profitability for pediatric nutrition brands.



Government Initiatives

Government efforts are a key driver of the pediatric nutrition market by establishing favorable policy environments, establishing nutrition guidelines, and promoting active awareness of early childhood nutrition. The efforts stimulate demand for nutrition products while ensuring safe and high-quality formulations are delivered to children who are in most need.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandating fortification of edible oils, milk, and wheat flour with vitamins and minerals indirectly supports pediatric nutrition through improved maternal and child health. The U.S. Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides low-income mothers with infant formulas, cereals, and other pediatric nutrition products, thus benefiting the pediatric nutrition industry in the U.S.



Rising Parental Awareness In Nutrition

One of the strongest driving forces behind the fast growth in the pediatric nutrition market is increasing awareness among parents regarding the vital significance of nutrition in early childhood. Parents, particularly millennials and Gen Z, have unparalleled information about child health, dietary advice, and the long-term rewards of eating well-balanced foods. Social media sites, blogs, YouTube videos, and online health resources have revolutionized parenting, enabling parents to learn more about raising their children in a way that influences them to make more knowledgeable decisions.

With this, there is a high demand for high-end, clean-label, and scientifically formulated nutrition products that provide the best possible growth and development for the child. Parents today are well aware that childhood nutrition in the early years is the key to avoiding later-life health problems, like obesity, diabetes, and allergies. They're seeking maximum nutrition for optimal long-term health. This has generated a runaway demand for fortified formulas and supplements.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rise In Concerns About Counterfeit Products

Pediatric nutrition has been threatened by rising incidences of counterfeit and inferior products, especially in areas with weak regulatory controls and poor supply chains. From infant formula and growing-up milk to pediatric supplements, many counterfeits lack basic nutrients or have toxic additives that can compromise the health of children. In most of the emerging economies, the regulatory institutions do not have adequate resources or personnel to monitor and enforce standards within the nutrition market.

For example, sub-Saharan Africa and certain regions of South Asia have traditionally struggled to police informal retail markets, through which counterfeit pediatric products regularly flow. Parents will pay a premium to purchase pediatric nutrition products that indicate safety and health benefits. That high perceived value provides a valuable market for counterfeiting, where low-quality copies are sold at lower prices, but profits are still generated. So, demand is driven by the brand reputation, yet there are enforcement gaps and opportunities for counterfeit products.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global pediatric nutrition market?

Which region dominates the global pediatric nutrition market?

What are the factors driving global pediatric nutrition market growth?

What is the growth rate of the global pediatric nutrition market?

Who are the major players in the global pediatric nutrition market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $136.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $189.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities and Trends

There is a burgeoning market opportunity in the development of tailored nutrition products for specific health benefits targeting children.

Functional foods and dietary supplements are increasingly popular, with parents seeking convenience and comprehensive health solutions for their children.

Technology integration in nutrition, such as personalized diet apps, continues to present substantial growth avenues.

Growth Enablers

The rise in disposable incomes globally has enhanced spending on high-quality nutrition products for children.

Increasing incidences of malnutrition and healthcare initiatives aimed at combating this issue are driving market growth.

Government and private sector initiatives emphasizing the importance of pediatric nutrition positively impact the market.

Market Restraints

Stringent regulatory landscapes across different regions create barriers to market entry and expansion.

High costs associated with pediatric nutrition products can limit accessibility, particularly in developing regions.

The threat of counterfeit products poses significant challenges in maintaining product integrity and consumer trust.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: The functional food & beverage segment accounted for the largest market share of over 85%.

By Age Group: The age group of 9-18 years segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period.

By Application: The non-digestive & gut health segment dominates and holds the largest pediatric nutrition market share.

By Distribution Channel: The supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By Geography: In 2024, APAC accounted for a share of over 46% of the global pediatric nutrition market.

Growth Factor: The global pediatric nutrition market is set to grow due to rising parental awareness of nutrition and urbanization and changing lifestyles.

Key Vendors

Abbott

Amway

Danone

FrieslandCampina

Nestle

Perrigo

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Arla Foods

Asahi Group Holdings

Ausnutria Dairy

Babynat

Bayer AG

Bobbie

ByHeart

Church & Dwight

Dana Dairy Group

dsm-firmenich

Else Nutrition

Earth's Best

FASSKA

Feihe

Fresenius Kabi

Glanbia

GCMMF

H&H Group

Haleon

Happy Family Organics

Hero Group

HiPP

Holle baby food

Kewpie Corporation

MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY

Nutribud Foods

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Rainbow Light

Sanofi

Sprout Organics

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tirlan

Unilever

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Product Type

Functional Food & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

By Age Group

Up to 1 Year

1-8 Years

9-18 Years

By Application

Non-Digestive Health

Digestive & Gut Health

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online Channels

Convenience Stores

Others

By Geography

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

