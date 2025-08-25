Enteral Nutrition Market Focused Insights Report 2025-2030 with Exclusive Data on 16 Vendors Including Abbott, B. Braun, Danone, Nestle, Fresenius Kabi

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteral Nutrition Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2024 to 2030

The global enteral nutrition market report contains exclusive data on 16 vendors. The market is characterized by high market concentration and high competition among players. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. The market is prone to the threat of infiltration with low-quality products.

The major vendors in the market continually compete for the leading position, with occasional spurts of competition from other local vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players expand their market footprint, regional vendors are estimated to find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players.



The future of the global enteral nutrition market will rely on new products launched with advancements such as unique formulations, higher effectiveness, and easy tolerance. Furthermore, strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships positively influence the competition among vendors.



ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is the most dominant region for the global enteral nutrition market, accounting for around 41% of the share. In the APAC region, the demand for enteral nutrition (EN) therapies is driven by a large and diverse target patient population. This includes the growing geriatric population with chronic diseases, pediatric patients with low birth weight or malnutrition, and critically ill individuals suffering from accidental or physical injuries - all of whom contribute significantly to the rising need for EN therapies.



China and India are among the leading countries in APAC with a substantial target patient base. Meanwhile, Japan also shows considerable demand for enteral nutrition due to broad healthcare access and higher spending on related services and solutions.



Home enteral nutrition (HEN) delivery is gaining popularity in several APAC countries. Australia has demonstrated strong support through healthcare infrastructure and funding for HEN services. In Japan, the National Health Insurance program offers comprehensive coverage for home-based EN services. In India, both public and private health insurance policies cover portions of HEN services and products. These supportive factors are contributing to the increasing demand for enteral nutrition in home care settings across the region.

ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Paradigm Shift From Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition

Over the past few years, there has been a paradigm shift towards enteral nutrition with tube feeding compared to parenteral nutrition. For instance, tube feeding is considered a primary artificial nutrition choice in patients compared to parenteral nutrition if the GI tract is functioning properly. There is a consensus among clinicians that enteral feeding should be the preferred route for nutritional support if patients have a functioning and accessible GI tract. Furthermore, the National Library of Medicine report 2023 revealed that medical professionals as well as patients prefer enteral nutrition over parenteral due to its affordability and associated complications and risks, such as blood clots and infection development.



Technology and Formulation Advancements in Enteral Nutrition

Enteral nutrition is commonly administered by oral or tube feeding methods. Among these two methods, tube feeding methods are effective but challenging. These factors led to continued developments in tube feeding methods. Advanced materials used in enteral tube manufacturing, new technologies, and new designs enhance the tube feeding effectiveness for enter nutrition. One of the most recent advancements in enteral nutrition tube feeding is the use of closed systems.

This new system enables the administration of nutrition without exposing the feeding tube or the patient to outside contaminants (foreign bodies), thereby reducing the risk of infection and several other complications. Furthermore, one new development is the development of unique formulations that can target specific conditions and become a popular choice among health professionals. This factor increases customization in EN therapies and is expected to deliver lucrative revenue growth opportunities.



Malnutrition - a Global Health Concern

Malnutrition is a global concern and is on the rise even after several government programs and initiatives. Malnutrition is a condition that is primarily associated with poverty and medical conditions. Malnutrition, in all its forms, includes overweight, obesity, undernutrition (wasting, stunting, and underweight), and resulting diet-related noncommunicable diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that in 2024, more than 2.5 billion individuals will be affected by any one form of malnutrition.



Significant Rise in Patient Pool of Cancer and Neurological Diseases

Cancer and Neurological diseases are the two most common health conditions that lead to an increased prevalence of malnutrition as well as a rise in dysphagia among patients. Globally, these two health conditions have become major public health concerns. According to the WHO, globally, there were an estimated 20 million new cases of cancer and 9.7 million deaths.

The cancer burden will increase by approximately 75% over the next two decades. The predicted global burden will increase to about 35 million new cases by 2050, with the greatest increase occurring in low- and middle-income countries. This high prevalence of various cancers across the world will drive enteral nutrition among cancer patients, which will contribute overall enteral feeding devices market.



ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET NEWS

In March 2025, Nutrisens Group, one of the emerging companies in clinical nutrition, aims to expand its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of Brazilian Prediet Medical Nutrition, which manufactures oral and enteral nutrition products in a range of forms, including powder, liquid, and tube feeding. This acquisition will strengthen Nutrisens' portfolio as well as regional market penetration.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Feeding Method: In 2024, the tube feeding segment accounted for the largest market share of over 57%.

By Patient Group: The adult segment shows the highest growth of 6.97% during the forecast period.

By Indication: The oncology segment dominates and holds the largest market share in 2024.

By End-User: The hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the global enteral nutrition market.

By Geography: APAC is the most dominant region for the enteral nutrition market, accounting for around 41% of the share in the global market.

Growth Factor: The global enteral nutrition market is set to grow due to a significant rise in the patient pool of cancer and neurological diseases and a paradigm shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global enteral nutrition market?

What is the growth rate of the global enteral nutrition market?

Which type of enteral nutrition product will dominate the market growth?

What are the factors driving the global enteral nutrition market growth?

Which region dominates the global enteral nutrition market growth?

Who are the major players in the global enteral nutrition market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Vendors

Abbott

B. Braun SE

Danone

Nestle

Fresenius Kabi AG

Other Prominent Vendors

Ajinimoto Cambrooke

Global Health Products

Medtrition

Medica Nutrition

Megalabs USA, LLC. -Victus

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nutrisens

Otsuka Holdings

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Solace Nutrition

Whole Enteral

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

By Feeding Method

Tube Feeding

Oral Feeding

By Patient Group

Adults

Pediatrics

By Indication

Oncology

Gastrointestinal Disease (GI)

Neurological Diseases

Cardiology & Pulmonology Diseases

Other Indications

By End-User

Hospitals

Outpatient Care Settings

Homecare Settings

