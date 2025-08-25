Europe Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development | EU On Track for 58% Renewables by 2025, Yet Challenges Persist Toward 2030 Targets

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's energy transition is accelerating, with strong policy support driving record renewable growth, EV adoption, and emerging low-carbon hydrogen and CCUS activity. Despite momentum, the EU remains off track for 2030 climate goals due to slow progress in fossil phaseout, permitting delays, and investment barriers. This report delivers a clear overview of key technologies, policies, and market leaders shaping the region's clean energy landscape.



Europe's energy transition is advancing at pace, driven by ambitious policy targets, record renewable additions, and a strong investment pipeline. Yet, despite this momentum, the EU remains off track to meet its 2030 climate goals. By 2025, renewables will account for 58% of Europe's power mix, with wind and solar leading growth. However, Europe as a whole is expected to exceed 50% renewable generation only by 2030.

Energy storage is scaling fast, with capacity set to reach 85GW by 2030, while EV adoption continues to surge, backed by EU-wide targets for 100% zero-emission car sales by 2035. In transport, the EU's SAF mandates are kicking in, requiring 2% blending by 2025 and scaling up through 2050, helping decarbonize the aviation industry.

Europe remains a global leader in CCUS and low-carbon hydrogen project announcements. However, high costs, slow permitting, and ongoing policy uncertainty, especially around long-term price signals, pose barriers to final investment decisions. This report provides a comprehensive view of Europe's transition technologies, policies, and project pipelines, offering critical insights for stakeholders navigating one of the world's most active clean energy regions.



Key Highlights

In 2025, renewable technologies accounted for 58% of Europe's total power capacity, with the share of renewable power generation projected to rise from 43% to 58% between 2025 and 2035. Nearly 100GW of thermal capacity is expected to be retired by 2035, but gas remains in the mix, with ~60GW of additions expected over the same period.

While several countries are making strong progress, Europe as a whole is not expected to surpass 50% renewable generation until 2030.

Europe's energy storage capacity is expected to grow significantly, reaching almost 85GW by 2030, up from 25GW in 2025.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are projected to make up 82% of EU light vehicle sales by 2035.

SAFs are gaining traction, supported by mandates under the ReFuelEU Aviation, which requires SAFs to make up 70% of aviation fuel by 2050.

Europe is emerging as one of the most active regions globally for CCUS, expected to reach a maximum capture capacity of 311mpta by 2030.

Considering projects with start years up to 2030, Europe has the largest low-carbon hydrogen project pipeline globally, with 22mtpa of expected capacity by 2030, of which 37% is already in post-feasibility.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Sector grid and European leaders

Power Outlook & Generation

Global vs European CO2 emissions

EU climate targets and policies

Power capacity share outlook

Power generation share outlook

European countries' renewable generation share

Thermal power: decommissioning and emissions

Major players in renewable power

Energy Storage European energy storage and transmission systems outlook Europe's largest upcoming energy storage projects and key policies Electric Vehicles European countries' EV targets Growth in BEV sales Growth in charging infrastructure

Renewable Fuels Renewable refineries Renewable fuels outlook: RD Renewable fuels outlook: SAFs Renewable fuels outlook: Ethanol and FAME Biodiesel Europe's largest active and upcoming renewable refineries

CCUS CCUS policies and funding European CCUS outlook European CCUS key facility industries Europe's largest active and upcoming carbon capture and storage projects Hydrogen Key hydrogen policies European hydrogen capacity by development stage European hydrogen capacity by type Intended use sectors for low-carbon hydrogen Europe's largest active and upcoming hydrogen projects by 2030



