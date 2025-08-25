Tourism Potential Index 2025 | Discover the World's Top 60 Tourist Destinations with Data-Driven Insights

The Tourism Potential Index identifies key market opportunities by evaluating tourism activity, infrastructure, development, and destination attractiveness across 60 vital tourist markets. It offers data-driven insights to inform strategic decisions in the global tourism sector.

The Tourism Potential Index is a quantitative measure of the appeal of tourism in a location. It is determined by considering several characteristics such as tourism activity, macroeconomics, infrastructure and development, attractiveness, and risk associated with a destination.

Scope

  • The Tourism Potential Index uses analysis and numerous data sources to provide an aggregated view of the global tourism market.
  • The report uses a robust methodology to give the reader a clear insight into the potential of 60 key tourist markets.
  • Analysts have analyzed the data to draw out the key findings from the data index model.

Tourism Potential Index

  • Pillar 1 - Tourism Activity
  • Pillar 2 - Macroeconomics
  • Pillar 3 - Risk
  • Pillar 4 - Infrastructure and Development
  • Pillar 5 - Attractiveness
  • Pillar 6 - Sustainability

