Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2030 | Capital Expenditure and Pipeline Development

The global oil and gas transmission pipeline network is poised for substantial growth by 2030, driven by its critical role in efficiently transporting large volumes of oil and gas to meet escalating energy needs.

Furthermore, rising energy demand, especially in emerging economies, and ongoing efforts to enhance energy security and supply chain efficiency, coupled with technological advances are set to drive oil and gas pipeline network.



Report Scope

Updated information on all active, suspended, planned, and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2030

Provides key details such as pipeline name, pipeline type, operator name, start year, terrain, status, length, diameter, and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines up to 2030

New build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally

Regional new build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies

Key Topics Covered:



Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capex Outlook to 2030

Key Highlights

Global Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Length by Region and Commodity

Global Oil and Gas Transmission Pipeline Network - Regional Comparison

Global Oil and Gas Transmission Pipeline Network - Comparison by Key Countries

Global Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Countries and Key Companies

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Region

Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies

Key Project Announcements

Key Stalled and Cancelled Projects

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Pipelines by Commodity

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Crude Oil Pipelines

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Natural Gas Pipelines

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Petroleum Product Pipelines

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced NGL Pipelines

Global Top 10 Cross Country Pipelines by Commodity

Global Top 10 Cross Country Crude Oil Pipelines

Global Top 10 Cross Country Natural Gas Pipelines

Global Top 10 Cross Country Petroleum Products Pipelines

Global Top 10 Cross Country NGL Pipelines

Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in Asia by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Asia by Key Countries and Key Companies

North America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in North America by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in North America by Key Countries and Key Companies

Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in Africa by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Africa by Key Countries and Key Companies

Middle East Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in the Middle East by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Middle East by Key Countries and Key Companies

FSU Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in the FSU by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the FSU by Key Countries and Key Companies

Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in Europe by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Europe by Key Countries and Key Companies

Oceania Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in Oceania by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Oceania by Key Countries and Key Companies

Caribbean Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in the Caribbean by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Caribbean by Key Countries and Key Companies

Central America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030

Transmission Pipeline Length in Central America by Country and Commodity

New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Africa by Key Countries and Key Companies

