Advancing Packaging: Embracing Fiber Reinforcement and Anti-Counterfeiting

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FutureTech Series: Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Innovations in packaging are reshaping supply chains, making them smarter, more secure, and more sustainable. The latest FutureTech Series report, "Packaging", provides a comprehensive analysis of six transformative technologies driving change in the sector.

The report explores fiber-reinforced corrugated packaging, anti-counterfeit packaging, active cooling packaging, automated vision sorting, cryogenic sealing capsules, and automated unboxing systems. Each innovation addresses key challenges in durability, product security, cold-chain reliability, automation, and efficient handling. Using proprietary Tech Foresights tool, the report examines the drivers, challenges, and applications that influence packaging performance across various industries.

The report also provides patent trends and strategic insights, empowering industry stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on trends, make informed investment decisions, and navigate the evolving packaging landscape.



Report Scope

Sector innovation radar chart identifies key disruptive forces within the packaging sector

High-impact innovations are ranked in the packaging sector by their projected impact and include their supplementary patent details

Innovations deep-dive gives an overview and highlights patent indicators, key enterprise and startup/university innovators, and market buzz of select innovations

Methodology details on how the innovations and companies are listed into select categories

The FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives.

The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Latest innovations in Packaging Sector: Radar chart identifying key disruptive forces within the Packaging sector and high-impact innovations with supplementary patent and innovator details

Deep dive into five prominent innovations: Definition, application areas, drivers and challenges, patenting activity, leading enterprise and startup/university innovators, and current landscape



Company Coverage:

Ab&B BioTech

Addverb

Beijing Immunochina Pharmaceuticals

Brightpick

Carbios

Celebration

China Southern Power Grid

China State Construction Engineering

CMES AI Robotics

Cold Chain Technologies

CryoStasis

DS Smith

Ennoventure

Fiberdom

Geek+

GoerTek

Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai

Haier Group

Hkc Co Ltd

Infovision Optoelectronics (Kunshan)

Lab0

Midea Group

Panasonic

Paptic

Peli Biothermal

ProAmpac

Right Hand Robotics

Shenzhen Pudu Technology

Shimano

Skycell

Sleever

State Grid Corporation of China

Thermo Lab Korea

Uni-President

Yeti Holdings

Zhejiang Dingye Machinery





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7toih5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.