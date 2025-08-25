Festi hf.: Buyback program week 34

In week 34 2025, Festi purchased in total 165,000 own shares for total amount of 49,305,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
3419.8.202514:26:2175.00029922.425.000
3420.8.202511:30:5730.0002988.940.000
3421.8.202511:09:5630.0002988.940.000
3422.8.202514:52:0030.0003009.000.000
   165.000 49.305.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 1,396,226 own shares or 0.45% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,315,000 own shares for 393,075,000 ISK and holds today 1,561,226 own shares or 0.5% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


