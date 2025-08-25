Carbon Offsets Offset Market Transforms Amidst Quality Control Measures and Price Restructuring

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Carbon Offsets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Carbon offsets are tradable certificates representing one tonne of carbon dioxide (CO?) either avoided or removed from the atmosphere. Companies use them to compensate for emissions and support claims of being carbon-neutral or achieving net zero. Offsets can be generated from various projects, from forest protection to carbon removal technologies.
Estimates of the size of the carbon offsets market in 2024 range from $1 billion to $2 billion, with forecasts projecting growth to as much as $250 billion by 2050. However, demand has stalled since 2021 following a series of scandals. Many projects were found to be overstating their impact. For example, Apple faces a lawsuit over its "carbon-neutral" Apple Watch, which critics say relied on questionable projects.
To mitigate these risks, buyers are adopting tighter quality controls such as carbon ratings, avoiding certain project types, and prioritizing removal over avoidance offsets. These practices are reshaping market pricing. Project developers must invest in transparency and monitoring technology to build buyer trust.
The carbon offset market experienced rapid growth in the five years following the 2015 Paris Agreement, which spurred both countries and companies to take climate action. Between 2015 and 2020, the number of offsets issued climbed by 236% from 67 million in 2015 to 223 million in 2020, while the number retired by companies rose by 303% from 41 million in 2015 to 166 million in 2020.
The market then began to plateau. Credit retirements have hovered between 165 million and 190 million from 2020 to 2024. Doubts over offset quality have contributed to the market's stagnation, but have also not led to any significant decline.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of carbon offsets, a major topic within the ESG theme.
- It includes a comprehensive introduction to carbon offsets and how they are used to offset carbon emissions.
- It includes a guide to corporate offset strategies and advice on how companies should approach carbon offsets, along with the analyst's carbon offsets value chain. This has four segments: project developers, carbon validators, intermediaries, and end-users.
- Also included is an overview of the carbon offsetting strategies of large companies across six sectors: consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, and tech, media, and telecom.
- This report will help you understand more about carbon offsets and provide guidance on how to incorporate them into your net-zero strategy.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Signals
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Carbon Offset Strategies
Company Coverage:
- 1st Climate Solutions
- 280 Earth
- 3Degrees Group
- Above Food Ingredients
- Accend
- Accenture
- ACE
- ACEN
- Adani Green Energy
- Aenor International
- Agasco
- Agfor Brazil
- Agreena
- Agriculture & Nature Solutions
- Air France-KLM
- AirCarbon Exchange
- Airhive
- Alibaba
- Alkali Earth
- American Carbon Registry
- American Refrigerants
- Ampere
- AmSpec
- Anew Climate
- Anthesis
- Aperam BioEnergia
- Apple
- Applied Carbon
- Apraava Energy
- ARC
- Atmosfair
- Auren Energia
- Australian Food & Agriculture
- Azure Power
- BeZero Carbon
- BGC Group
- BioCarbon Registry
- Biochar Life
- BioCirc
- Bluesphere Carbon Exchange
- BluSmart Mobility
- BNP Paribas
- Boeing
- BP
- Braemar
- Bureau Veritas
- Bussme Energy AB
- Calyx Global
- Camco International
- Canada Growth Fund
- Capture6
- Carbofex
- Carbon Capture
- Carbon Check
- Carbon Engineering
- Carbon EX
- Carbon Limit
- Carbon Lockdown
- Carbon Market Solutions
- Carbon Registry-India
- Carbon shield
- Carbon Standards International
- Carbon Tanzania
- Carbon To Stone
- Carbon Trade Exchange
- CarbonCore
- Carbonext
- Carbonfuture
- Carbonmark
- Carbonplace
- CarbonX
- CCQI
- CDP
- CEEZER Software
- CGN Certification
- Charm Industrial
- Chestnut Carbon
- Chevron
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange
- CI-Energies
- Clarksons
- Climate Action Reserve
- Climate Focus
- Climate Impact Partners
- Climate Impact X
- Climate Trade
- ClimeCo
- ClimeFi
- Climeworks
- CLP Wind Farms
- CME Group
- CO2balance UK
- Connecticut Green Bank
- Cool Effect
- C-Quest Capital
- Deep Sky
- Delhi Metro Rail
- DevvStream
- Dow Chemical
- Earthly
- ECOA Climate Capital (BURN)
- EcoAct
- EcoLance
- EKI Energy Services
- Engie
- Eni
- EPIC Sustainability Services
- Etsy
- European Energy Exchange
- Evolution Markets
- Exomad Green
- First Climate
- First Environment
- Flowcarbon
- Flux Carbon
- Focus Impact
- Forest Resource Solutions and Technologies
- Fortum India
- GHG Protocol
- Global Carbon Council
- Gold Standard
- Gold Standard Marketplace
- Goldman Sachs
- Graphyte
- Greenko Energy
- HDFC Bank
- Hedonova
- Hermes
- HSBC
- IBM
- ICVCM
- Impact Carbon
- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Intercontinental Exchange
- International Carbon Registry
- International Holding
- Intertek Group
- Intuit
- Intuitive Surgical
- ISO
- Ivy Protocol
- Jaiprakash Power Ventures
- Johnson & Johnson
- JP Morgan
- JPMorgan
- JSW Energy
- Kosher Climate India
- Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
- Lenovo
- Levitree
- Linde
- Living Carbon
- L'Oreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Mast Restoration
- Mastercard
- McDonald's
- Merck
- Mercuria
- Meta
- MethaneRx
- Microsoft
- Milkywire
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
- Mombak
- Morgan Stanley
- MSCI
- Nestle SA
- Netflix
- Ningxia Zhongwei Aluminum New Energy
- Nori
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- Novocarbo
- NTT
- Nvidia
- Occidental Petroleum
- Oracle Corp
- Pachama
- Pacific Biochar
- Palantir Technologies Inc
- Palm Global
- Panchama
- Patch
- PepsiCo Inc
- PetroChina
- Philip Morris International
- Philip Morris International Inc
- Plan Vivo Registry
- Planboo
- Planeteers
- PLN (Persero)
- Primax Colombia
- Profit Carbon Environmental Energy Technology
- Puro.Earth
- Qualcomm Inc
- Rayonier
- RegenCo
- Reliance Industries
- ReNew Energy Global
- Renoster
- Revaia
- Roche
- Royal Bank of Canada
- RTX Corp (formerly Raytheon)
- S&A Carbon
- S&P Global
- Salesforce
- Samsung Electronics
- Sanko Energy
- SAP
- Saudi Arabian Oil co
- Saudi Aramco
- SBTi
- SCB Group
- Schneider Electric
- SCS Global Services
- Sembcorp Industries
- Senken
- ServiceNow
- Shell
- Siemens
- Social Carbon Registry
- South Pole
- Stripe
- Stripe Climate
- SustainCERT
- Swiss Carbon Assets
- Sylvera
- Sylvera Marketplace
- Takeda
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Tencent Holdings
- Terpel
- Terradot Soil
- Terrapass
- Tesla
- Texas Instruments Inc
- The African Stove Company
- The Boeing Co
- The Charles Schwab Corp
- The Coca-Cola Co
- The Home Depot
- The Procter & Gamble Co
- The Rohatyn Group
- The Walt Disney Company
- Timberline Energy
- T-Mobile US Inc
- Toucan Protocol
- Toyota Motor
- Trafigura
- TSMC
- TUV SUD
- Uber Technologies Inc
- UN Carbon Offset Platform
- UnitedHealth Group Inc
- VCMI
- Verifit
- Verizon
- Verra
- Vertree
- Vesta
- Visa
- Walmart
- Watershed
- Wells Fargo
- Wind World (India)
- Xiaomi Corp
- Xpansiv
- Xpansiv CBL
- Yamato Transport
- Zuvan Energy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdqtub
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.