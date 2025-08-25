Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market is forecast to surpass US$480.1 million in 2025, with strong revenue growth predicted through to 2035.



Quantum Threat to Classical Cryptography



One of the most pressing drivers of the PQC market is the looming threat quantum computers pose to classical encryption methods such as RSA and ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography). With advancements in quantum computing, Aispear headed by firms like IBM, Google, and IonQ, AIalgorithms like Shor's algorithm could potentially break widely used public-key systems.

As a result, organizations are recognizing the urgent need to adopt quantum-resistant cryptographic standards to secure long-term data confidentiality. Governments and enterprises alike are concerned about the, Auharvest now, decrypt later, Au tactic, where encrypted data is collected today and stored until quantum machines are powerful enough to decrypt it. This risk is accelerating demand for PQC solutions that can safeguard digital assets against future quantum threats.



Implementation Complexity and Legacy System Compatibility



One of the most significant challenges in the PQC market lies in the complexity of implementing quantum-resistant algorithms into existing IT infrastructures. Many enterprises and government agencies rely on deeply embedded cryptographic systems within legacy applications, hardware, and protocols. Replacing or updating these systems to accommodate PQC often involves significant codebase modifications, performance testing, and risk assessments.

Moreover, post-quantum algorithms typically demand larger key sizes and more computational resources, which can strain systems not originally designed for such requirements. This technical hurdle is particularly acute in sectors like finance, aerospace, and healthcare, where data security is paramount but downtime or instability is unacceptable. As such, the industry faces a difficult balancing act between adopting future-proof security and maintaining operational continuity.



The Impact of US Trade Tariffs on the Global Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market?



The imposition of U.S. tariffs on imported technology components and cybersecurity products has introduced a new layer of complexity to the global post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market. These tariffs, primarily aimed at reducing dependency on foreign technology and bolstering domestic production, have had a ripple effect across international supply chains. For post-quantum cryptography solution providers, particularly those relying on hardware components or cryptographic modules manufactured overseas, the tariffs have led to increased production costs and disrupted procurement processes.

While these challenges may hinder the short-term scalability of post-quantum cryptography deployment, they have also catalyzed opportunities for domestic innovation and reshoring of manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, the tariffs may incentivize global vendors to establish local production or partnership models within the U.S. to maintain market access, thereby reshaping the competitive landscape. Overall, the impact of U.S. tariffs on the post-quantum cryptography market is twofold: while they pose immediate financial and operational hurdles, they also accelerate the push toward self-reliance and regional diversification in quantum-safe cybersecurity infrastructure.

Forecasts to 2035 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2035, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising post-quantum cryptography (PQC) prices and recent developments.

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets:

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Crypta Labs

IBM

ISARA Corporation

MagiQ Technologies

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Post-Quantum

Quantum Xchange

Qubitekk

QuintessenceLabs

Thales Group

Veridify Security

How will the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market report help you?

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market, with forecasts for deployment mode, offering, end-user, application, and algorithm type, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for five regional and 25 key national markets - See forecasts for the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market.



Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors Hybrid post-quantum cryptography Mechanisms Driving the Market Growth Increasing Frequency of Cyberattacks Amid Growing Digitalization Fuels Market Expansion Growing Need for Advanced Security Solutions to Protect Cloud and IoT Ecosystems

Market Restraining Factors Increasing Technical Complexity Slows Market Expansion Shortage of Skilled Professionals Impedes Market Growth

Market Opportunities Growing Demand for Advanced Security Solutions Across Diverse Industry Verticals Expanding Market Opportunities for Key Industry Participants Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships Among Market Players Creating Growth Prospects



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5765z8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.