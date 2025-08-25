Business and Contract Law Training Course - 2 Day Online Training Course, November 10-11, 2025 | Gain Certification and Expertise in Commercial Contract Management

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business and Contract Law Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: November 10-11, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.

If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.

This two day programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law.

By the end of the course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.

There will be plenty of time for interaction with the expert trainer and opportunities to network with other delegates, so you can share experiences and get answers to your questions. The practical sessions will help embed the learning to ensure you get the maximum benefits from this course.

Key Benefits of Attending

By attending this highly practical course you will:

Understand the rules of negotiation and how to develop winning strategies

the rules of negotiation and how to develop winning strategies Enhance your communication skills to secure better outcomes

Learn how to form a binding and enforceable contract

how to form a binding and enforceable contract Get to grips with how best to manage contracts

Recognise the implications of The Bribery Act

the implications of The Bribery Act Boost your knowledge on how to limit risk and resolve disputes that do arise

Build on your understanding of boilerplate clauses

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Join us to hone your expertise in commercial contract law, ensuring your organization's compliance and strategic advantage in today's competitive market.



Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for all those involved in the negotiation, drafting and management of commercial business contracts, including:

Commercial managers

Contracts managers and engineers

Procurement managers

Project / bid managers and technical staff

Finance managers

Business development managers

Sales and marketing managers

Contract administrators, officers and specialists

Course Agenda:

Day 1

Effective contract negotiation

Preparing for negotiation

Developing winning strategies

Objectives and aligning to strategy

Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture

Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills

Mapping routes to agreement

Formation of a binding contract

What is a contract?

Making a binding and enforceable contract

Six components

Offer

Acceptance

Deeds

Pre-contract documents

Terms of a contract

Managing the contract

Payment mechanisms

Contract

Service levels

Audit rights

Dealing with change

Delegation

Contract programme and governance

Change management

Day 2

Constructive performance obligations

Drafting exercises

Bribery and corruption

The Bribery Act

General and corporate offences

Bribing foreign officials

Enforcement and penalties

Key issues for companies

Associated persons

Facilitation payments

Gifts and hospitality

Limiting risk - damages, termination, variation and dispute resolution

Boilerplate clauses

The 10 key steps tool for drafting and analysing a contract

