Pick and Place Machine Innovator - NECTEC Launches Next-Gen SMT Line Solution With LED and X-ray Technology

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NECTEC PTE. LTD., a leading provider of SMT electronics manufacturing equipment, today announced the official launch of its next-generation SMT solutions, featuring newly upgraded pick and place machine, specialized LED pick and place machines, enhanced Reflow Oven technology, advanced X-ray Inspection, high-speed X-ray Counter, and premium Solder Paste. This product expansion strengthens NECTEC’s position as a complete SMT line provider for global electronics manufacturers.









New Pick and Place Machine Technology

The new pick and place machine series includes desktop, high-speed, multi-functional, LED, DOB, LED lens, and odd-shape models. Designed with advanced technology, they feature intuitive software, minimal labor requirements, and flexible configurations. Key innovations such as one-click feeder cart changes, QR/barcode recognition, and smart feeders for traceability ensure compatibility with global SMT standards.

Specialized LED Pick and Place for Lighting

NECTEC introduces its upgraded LED pick and place solutions for LED lighting fixtures, DOB, and LED lens mounting, capable of supporting PCBs up to 1500 mm in length. With faster PCB transmission, precise thermal compensation, compact system design, and stable alignment technology, these machines deliver reliable LED assembly and improved efficiency in large-scale lighting production.

Advanced X-ray Inspection and Counting Systems

NECTEC pick-and-place machines are capable of mounting components ranging from tiny 0201 packages to large ICs and BGAs up to 40 × 40 mm with exceptional precision. For advanced PCB manufacturing, additional defect verification is often required. To meet this need, the latest X-ray inspection systems feature enhanced capabilities, including 3D CT, HDR imaging, and automated defect detection. These solutions are designed for a wide range of applications, covering electronics, PCBs, BGAs, automotive systems, and semiconductor devices.

In parallel, the upgraded X-ray Counter delivers fast and highly accurate electronic component counting for reels prior to mounting with our advanced pick-and-place machines. It achieves 99.9% accuracy in 7 seconds and supports reels from 7 to 17 inches and components as small as 01005, with improved barcode scanning and ERP/MES/WMS connectivity—helping SMT manufacturers reduce labor costs while boosting productivity in component management.

Energy-Efficient Reflow Oven and Soldering Materials

Defect-free soldering is vital in SMT manufacturing, following component placement by pick-and-place machines. Our latest lead-free Reflow Oven series—offered in 6, 8, 10, and 12 heating zones—delivers precise thermal control for reliable, defect-free soldering across varied PCB types.



Complementing the hardware, NECTEC also announced expanded offerings of Soldering Materials, including solder paste, solder wire, solder bars, fluxes, and conformal coatings, jointly developed with Japanese partners for precision electronics.



Driving Global SMT Manufacturing

“With this launch, NECTEC brings customers a complete portfolio of upgraded SMT solutions,” said James Wong, CEO of NECTEC PTE.LTD. “From pick and place machine to Reflow Oven, X-ray Counter, and Soldering Materials, our goal is to provide manufacturers with the tools they need for higher productivity, better quality, and lower costs.”



For more information about NECTEC’s new SMT solutions, please visit nectec.com.



