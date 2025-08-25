Digital Validation Demystified | GAMP 5 2.0 and CSA Integration Course - Master 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance for Electronic Records and Signatures (ONLINE EVENT: September 18, 2025)

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Validation Demystified - GAMP? 5 2.0 and CSA Integration" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course equips you with the tools, knowledge, and industry best practices necessary to optimize your approach to validation and compliance. Prepare to navigate FDA inspections with confidence and stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements. This course is a transformative journey to revolutionize your approach to computer system validation and unlock unparalleled success in the ever-evolving landscape of FDA-regulated industries.



GAMP5, the global benchmark in computerized system validation since 2008, has evolved to meet the demands of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Agile Software Development, alongside regulatory advancements such as ICH Q9 and FDA's CSA initiative. The 2nd Edition of GAMP5 integrates crucial adaptations, emphasizing evolution over revolution, while addressing FDA's heightened scrutiny on data integrity during system validation inspections.



Gain invaluable insights into the nuances of Computer System Validation (CSV), System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approaches, and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for electronic records and signatures. Discover how to conduct comprehensive vendor audits to ensure the integrity of products and services delivered. With FDA's heightened focus on data integrity, learn essential strategies to safeguard structured and unstructured data throughout its life cycle. Understand the significance of risk assess...



Who Should Attend:

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers

Vendors and consultants involved in validation and compliance

Key Topics Covered:

Identifying GxP Systems

GAMP5 Second Edition What's Different What's New?

Understanding GAMP5's impact on validation work

FDA requirements for Computer System Validation (CSV)

Learn about the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation

Data Integrity Assurance that supports GxP work

Assessment of a system's size, complexity, business criticality, GAMP5 category, and failure risk

Ensuring 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for electronic records and signatures

Preparing for an FDA inspection or audit of a GxP computer system

Conducting thorough vendor audits

Industry best practices based on risk assessment to ensure data integrity

Speaker



Carolyn Troiano has more than 30 years of experience in computer system validation in the pharmaceutical, medical device, animal health, tobacco and other FDA-regulated industries. She is currently an independent consultant, advising companies on computer system validation and large-scale IT system implementation projects.



During her career, Carolyn worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical companies in the US and Europe. She developed validation programs and strategies back in the mid-1980s, when the first FDA guidebook was published on the subject, and collaborated with FDA and other industry representatives on 21 CFR Part 11, the FDA's electronic record/electronic signature regulation.



Carolyn has participated in industry conferences. She is currently active in the PMI, AITP, and RichTech, and volunteers for the PMI's Educational Fund as a project management instructor for non-profit organizations.



