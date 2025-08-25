KFC Canada Serves Up a Crispy and Craveable Pickle-Obsessed Menu

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada, it’s official: pickles aren’t a sidekick anymore. They’re the star. And nobody does bold like KFC. Today, KFC Canada drops the all-new Pickled Menu. A crispy, tangy, over-the-top lineup built for pickle fanatics and taste hunters alike. We’re talking a Pickle Sandwich stacked high and packed with pickles, and yes… even a Pickle Pepsi® (Brine Included). It’s loud, it’s crispy and it’s hitting restaurants across Canada for a limited time.

The KFC Pickled Menu includes:

Pickle Sandwich: Triple-breaded fried chicken dripping in pickle madness: crispy pickle, creamy mayo, bread & butter pickles, and a dusting of dill seasoning.

Triple-breaded fried chicken dripping in pickle madness: crispy pickle, creamy mayo, bread & butter pickles, and a dusting of dill seasoning. Loaded Pickle Fries: Classic KFC fries are topped with crispy pickles, mayo, and a pop of dill pickle seasoning.

Classic KFC fries are topped with crispy pickles, mayo, and a pop of dill pickle seasoning. Fried Pickle Chips: Golden, crunchy, and unapologetically pickle-y. A bold, snackable side made for dipping, sharing, or eating straight from the box, and complete with a side of ranch for dunking.

Golden, crunchy, and unapologetically pickle-y. A bold, snackable side made for dipping, sharing, or eating straight from the box, and complete with a side of ranch for dunking. Pickle Pepsi® (Brine Included): Pepsi + pickles have entered the chat. It’s bold, weird, and unexpectedly delicious, 100% iconic and made to stand out.

“The KFC Pickled Menu is pure pickle bliss,” says Jordan Sequeira, Senior Marketing Manager Brand & Communications, KFC Canada. “It’s bold, it’s over-the-top, and it’s packed with flavour. Pickles are having a major cultural moment, and we wanted to serve up something that celebrates that obsession in the most craveable way possible.”

Whether you're a pickle purist or just someone who wants to taste what the hype is all about, the KFC Pickled Menu is serving on crunch, craveability, and pure dill-light.

The KFC Pickled Menu is now available at KFC.ca, through the KFC App, and at participating KFC Canada locations for a limited time only.

For photos, video assets, and media inquiries, click here.

About KFC

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world’s most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel’s own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a closely guarded secret. While KFC’s specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches, wraps, home-style sides, desserts, and beverages. Today, Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc., which operates more than 23,000 restaurants in over 140 countries and territories. KFC Canada has more than 600 locations across the country. To learn more, visit www.kfc.ca .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn@PepsiCo.

For further information:

Tony Koutoulas, Narrative XPR, tony.koutoulas@narrativexpr.com