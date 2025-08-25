Pump Industry Research Report 2025-2030 | Record Infrastructure Investments, Oil & Gas Demand, EV Expansion, and Rising Water & Food Industry Needs Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pump Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pump market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.69% from 2024 to 2030.

The global pump market consists of multinational and regional companies that provide different products for water treatment and oil and gas and chemical, and construction applications, which sustain market demand because of infrastructure development and urban expansion. The leaders in the pump market dedicate their resources to developing IoT-enabled remote monitoring systems and predictive maintenance solutions and digital control systems, and high-efficiency pump designs to reduce energy consumption and operating expenses and fulfill environmental standards.





As companies show good performance and a consistent supply chain network, they earn customers' trust to supply pumps on time and keep them available to them in their store. Also, to improve lead times and service, manufacturers are focusing on regional expansion. KSB commissions various manufacturing plants in Vietnam, and Xylem opened a service centre in Mexico. Furthermore, leading players in the global pump market maintain competitive prices through continuous R&D investments in sustainable solutions and renewable-ready technologies, and cutting-edge innovations that create substantial barriers for regional competitors to enter the market.

INDUSTRY DRIVERS



Governments globally are investing in infrastructure development projects, which have reached historic levels because they include new roads, bridges, industrial parks, and smart-city initiatives, which drive pump demand across chilled-water HVAC systems, municipal water-supply networks, and irrigation systems. In parallel, water & wastewater treatment plants are expected to fulfill stricter regulations, and this is encouraging the use of energy-efficient centrifugal and submersible pumps and supporting the pump market growth.



Furthermore, because of the rise in oil & gas exploration, production in offshore locations, and shale gas production sites, the usage of advanced pumping tools such as multiphase pumps for oil and gas, boosters for offshore, and corrosion-proof pumps for acidic or abrasive fluids is increasing. Also, the construction of new pipelines and LNG export terminals in midstream operations increases the need for pump systems that can operate under harsh temperature conditions and high pressure while handling different fluid compositions.



Growth in the automotive industry, especially the electric-vehicle (EV) segment, is increasing the need for engine-cooling pumps, fuel-transfer pumps, and electric coolant pumps. Plus, strict emission and fuel-efficiency regulations are prompting automakers to integrate lightweight, high-performance pump modules, spurring R&D into compact, brushless motor-driven designs and compact e-pump architectures for next-generation vehicles.

The oil & gas industry stands as the leading consumer of pumps because it accounts for over 21% of the global industrial pump market in 2024. Robust pumping solutions serve both upstream operations, which include crude transfer, well-injection, and downstream operations, which involve refinery circulation and pipeline boosting. Furthermore, the food & beverage industry will experience a 5.95% growth rate. The sector experiences rising demand for specialized pumps (e.g., lobe, centrifugal) because of intensive cleaning requirements, strict hygiene standards, and growing capacity in bottled water, dairy, and beverage production.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Due to the high up-front costs, users with smaller systems choose more affordable pumps rather than installing new ones. A lack of capital is one of the biggest issues faced by developing regions. Also, rising prices for steel, cast iron, and different alloys mean OEMs have to pay more, take no profit, or make buyers pay, which leads to lower sales. When there is an economic downturn, customers are likely to put off purchasing new pumps. Such factors can hamper the pump market growth.



Also, due to a market where different local and regional manufacturers compete mostly on cost, the products tend to have unstable quality and have limited support after purchase. When there isn't any standardization or dependable partnerships, large-scale buyers refrain from investing in energy-efficient solutions. Moreover, a lack of adequate training for service technicians and end-users on pump operation and maintenance creates a significant hurdle. This knowledge gap often leads to perceived frequent failures and unexpected repair costs for advanced pump technologies, ultimately hindering their broader market adoption.

PUMP MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024, the APAC region dominated the global pump market, with China contributing about 38% of total revenues. Moreover, rapid industrialization and infrastructure expansion in China, India, and Southeast Asia drive demand for water supply, HVAC, and industrial pumps. Investments in construction, mining, and manufacturing sectors boost sales of centrifugal and positive-displacement units. The growing pharmaceutical and food-processing industries adopt hygienic designs and digital monitoring to ensure quality and operational reliability. Furthermore, the Indian pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.13% owing to massive infrastructure spending and rising demand for water and wastewater treatment.



In the North American pump market, Xylem, Flowserve, and Grundfos are among the most competitive companies that provide pump services to the oil & gas, municipal water, and construction areas. The expansion of industry and strict energy-efficiency rules are important drivers of growth. Furthermore, the growth of the European pump market is expected to be 4.21% CAGR due to strict environmental and water-management directives. The biggest contributions are from Germany, the UK, and France, due to their advanced factories and continual investments in pump R&D.



In 2024, Latin America's share reached over 4% in the global pump market, and further steady advancement is anticipated. Brazil and Mexico are the top performers in the region because of the money invested in waste treatment systems and wider oil exploration. Furthermore, large-scale desalination, new oil & gas projects, and increased municipal water projects offer opportunities in MEA's pump market to meet additional water demand.

IMPACT OF US & CHINA TRADE WAR



Continuous tension between the U.S. and China is disrupting the global pump market and causing the price of steel, cast iron, and different alloys used in pumps to increase. The extra expenses from tariffs, up to 8%, have caused Flowserve and Xylem to source pump components across Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. However, this has resulted in significant delays, often 12-16 weeks, in receiving these components. Chinese companies are producing important components near their production lines, but have trouble getting them properly tested and certified. Because of such trade barriers, manufacturers are setting up new plants or expanding their businesses in Southeast Asia to avoid extra tariffs.



Smaller pump companies are facing a rise in spare parts that is up to 15%, while users of wastewater or agricultural products are turning to alternatives or used pumps. The uncertainty in demand is causing a drop in the U.S. petrochemical pump orders and slowing down water infrastructure projects in China. Leading OEMs are accelerating digitalization, localizing IoT platforms, and collaborating across borders to stabilize supply chains.



PUMP MARKET NEWS

In March 2025, Grundfos patented a next-generation DDA smart digital dosing TM pump. These pumps are designed to help industries, building owners, and utilities create a more sustainable future, providing steady, consistent chemical dosing for rigorous applications.

In 2025, Flowserve unveiled the world's first Sealless pump. These pumps are the world's only magnetic drive pumps that are double hermetically sealed and feature a secondary independent containment system to reduce impact from failures.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global pump market?

What is the growth rate of the global pump market?

Which region dominates the global pump market share?

What are the significant trends in the pump market?

Who are the key players in the global pump market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Company Profiles

GRUNDFOS

Xylem

EBARA Corporation

WILO SE

Flowserve Corporation

Upcoming Players

Alfa Laval

Baker Hughes Company

Bosch Rexroth

CIRCOR International

DESMI A/S

Dover Corporation

Franklin Electric

General Electric

IDEX

ITT

KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LIMITED

KSB

Nikkiso

Pentair

Putzmeister

SLB

SPX Flow

Sulzer

The Weir Group PLC

Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Weatherford

Other Prominent Vendors

Atlas Copco AB

Arian Pumps

AR North America

CNP India Private Limited

CP Pumpen AG

Dickow Pump Company

Dover Corporation

Global Pump

Haight Pumps

HERMETIC-Pumpen

IDEX

Ingersoll Rand

Iwaki America

Jetox Motor Pumps

Klaus Union

Kracht Corp.

Masdaf

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Naniwa Pump Mfg

Netzsch

Norm Hydrophore Pump

PRORIL

Pumpport

Roper Pumps

Roth Pump

Ruhrpumpen

Ryan Herco Flow Solutions

Sahinler Submersible Pump

Samsun Makina Sanayi

SEKO S.p.A.

Sempa

Shakti Pumps Ltd

Sumak Pump

Summit Pump

Sundyne

Tark LLC

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG.CO.,LTD.

Vaughan Company

Vesta Pump

WPIL Limited

Danfoss

WEG

Zoeller Company

Zhejiang Doyin Technology Co. Ltd

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Segmentation by Operation

Electrical

Mechanical

Segmentation by Product

Centrifugal

Reciprocating

Rotary

Segmentation by Centrifugal Pump

Single-stage

Multi-stage

Submersible

Turbine

Others

Segmentation by Reciprocating Pump

Piston

Diaphragm

Segmentation by Rotary Pump

Gear

Lobe

Peristaltic

Vane

Others

Segmentation by End-user

Industrial

Agricultural

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation by Industrial

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Power

Mining

Pharmaceutical

Others

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Sweden

Netherlands

Poland

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2knthb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment