European Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Strategy Playbook 2025 | Zero Emission Vehicles Gain Momentum Amid European Regulatory Changes

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 European Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers Strategy Playbook: Daimler, Volvo, Traton (MAN & Scania), DAF, Iveco - Strategy Focus, Key Strategies & Plans, SWOT, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Business and Market Outlook" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2025 Strategy Playbook Bundle provides a comprehensive analysis of leading industry manufacturers in Europe's Medium & Heavy Truck market, offering in-depth insights into their strategic focus, key initiatives, and future plans.

The reports assess the evolving market landscape amid geopolitical uncertainties, macroeconomic challenges, and the industry's transition towards sustainability and electrification. With a detailed SWOT analysis, financial performance review, and evaluation of key market and technology trends, this bundle serves as an essential resource for decision-makers across the industry value chain.

The report also incorporates analysis & assessment of key market, technology & industry trends, along with issues & challenges, which are likely to impact and shape industry's future over near to medium term while providing insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader strategic planning & decision making processes, thereby, making it relevant, useful and essential from a competitive analysis standpoint. The report also identifies key driving & restraining forces for the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through a force field analysis. The report concludes by providing a comprehensive outlook & demand forecast on the European Medium & Heavy Truck market for the medium term.

European Medium & Heavy Truck Market in Normalization Mode while Gearing-Up for a more Sustainable Future amid Global Macroeconomic

Complexities & Uncertainties

The European Medium & Heavy Truck market has been in the normalization mode after having been in the turbocharged growth mode over the recent years marked by extraordinary growth, driven by post-pandemic pent-up demand amid easing out of supply chain disruptions & constraints, which enabled the industry OEMs to effectively ramp-up production rates to meet rising demand levels. The market tailwinds drove steady order intake, slight contraction in delivery volumes and strong book-to-bill ratios across most industry OEMs in 2024 and even supercharged the in-service fleet utilization levels and aftermarket service volumes across fleet operators and industry OEMs respectively.

The European heavy truck market (EU30) contracted marginally in 2024, in terms of new truck registrations, after a blockbuster 2023, with truck demand being largely driven by replacements while fleet utilization remained at normal levels. The forecast for 2025 indicates a further contraction of up to 15% year-on-year as part of cyclical normalization. The demand for zero emission vehicles remains strong despite their relatively higher sticker prices. However, favorable trends, like the introduction of CO2 price loading on conventional, Diesel & Petrol trucks, in 2025 and significant reduction in CO2 emission limits are likely to create a level playing field for them and facilitate faster adoption & transition by fleets to BEVs, FCEVs and other sustainable fuels-powered Trucks.

The industry, too, continues to work towards rapid development of charging infrastructure and electric mobility ecosystem, under the partnership model, which is likely to accelerate the ongoing transition towards sustainability across Europe. The full commercialization of autonomous trucks now is likely to disrupt the truck market over near term with the emergence of new business & service models configured around them. However, rising defense levels are likely to provide a significant growth opportunity to truck makers, especially in the specialty vehicles segment, over near to medium term with Europe actually spearheading that growth wave in defense spending with almost $693 billion spent in 2024 by European nations on defense at a massive 17% year-on-year growth rate, as per SIPRI, and demand skyrocketing for trucks-based missile defense and strike systems globally.

The taming of inflation, monetary policy easing and the relative easing of supply chain woes globally have come as welcome news for the world economy in 2025, however, policy instabilities, macroeconomic uncertainties & trade tensions created by Trump's protectionism & tariff wars and continuing military conflicts across Ukraine & the Middle East exacerbated by a deteriorating world order and rising defense spending levels amid slowing economic growth & rising debt levels pose a serious challenge to it over near term. Overall, the world economic growth is forecasted to grow merely by 2.8% for 2025 (and 3% for 2026), as per IMF, a level which is almost 900 bps below the average pre-pandemic growth rate registered for the world economy through the 2010s decade.

Report Excerpts:

Analysis of Daimler's strategy of achieving competitive differentiation, based on technologies, aimed at delivering substantial value addition to customers

Decryption of Volvo's plans to further deepen market presence and grow its market share in North America with its 3-pronged growth strategiess, focus on services business and to leverage its head start in ZEVs effectively across other key, growth markets

Analysis of Traton's internal transformation and 'Concentration-of-Capabilities' approach to group-wide operations for enhanced competitiveness, growth focus in North America spearheaded by the 'International' brand strategy, massive R&D spending and active push for deeper inroads in China

Strong focus on scaling-up and growing services business to boost profitability and provide structural stability to business portfolio across most trucking OEMs

Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) to form a substantial share of truck sales across most industry OEMs by the end of current decade

Tightening regulatory emissions, digital transformation, continued push for autonomy and pursuit of measures to create a level playing field for conventional and zero emission vehicles underway across most mature markets

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain

Key Decision-Makers

Fleet Owners, Operators and Managers

Top Management of Industry Players, OEMs & Other Companies

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies

Researchers, Industry Analysts and all those associated with the industry in general

Educators, B-School Students and Other Academicians

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Snapshot & Overview - Europe's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Daimler, Volvo, Traton, DAF & Iveco

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend

Section 3: Overarching Strategy Focus & Strategic Priorities across Top Industry OEMs - Near to Medium Term

Daimler Truck AG

Volvo AB

Traton SE

DAF N.V.

Iveco S.p.A.

Section 4: Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans - Daimler, Volvo, Traton, DAF & Iveco - Analysis Coverage

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 5: SWOT Analysis - On the Top 5 Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 6: Key Industry Trends

Section 7: Key Market Trends

Section 8: Key Technology Trends

Section 9: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10: European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook through 2028

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market

Demand Outlook - Near to Medium Term

Demand Growth Projections for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market through 2028

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4607di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.