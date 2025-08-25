Blockmate investee Hivello recognized in Forbes as leading DePIN innovator

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has been featured in a Forbes article titled “DePIN Passive Income: 5 Ideas That Really Work”, underscoring the growing mainstream interest in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and Hivello’s role in the rapidly expanding sector.

The article highlights Hivello as one of the most accessible and practical ways for individuals and businesses to participate in the DePIN economy by turning idle computing resources into passive income.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented: “We are thrilled to see Hivello recognised by Forbes as a key player in the DePIN revolution. DePIN is transforming the way infrastructure is deployed and monetised globally. With Hivello’s simple and scalable solution, Blockmate is proud to be positioned at the forefront of this movement.”

The Forbes feature comes amid explosive growth in the DePIN sector, which, according to CoinMarketCap, has reached a market capitalization of USD $17.9 billion as of May 2025, representing a 1,400% year-over-year increase.

What is DePIN?

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks enable individuals and businesses to contribute real-world resources—such as computing power, wireless connectivity, or IoT data—to blockchain-powered networks. In return, participants earn rewards in digital tokens, creating an ecosystem where physical infrastructure ownership and monetisation are democratised.

The full Forbes article, DePIN Passive Income: 5 Ideas That Really Work, can be viewed here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2025/08/19/depin-passive-income-5-ideas-that-really-work

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company’s portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

