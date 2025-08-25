Bitcoin Swift Confirms Early Launch on August 30 as Stage 6 Presale Surges Past $1 Million





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has confirmed an early launch date of August 30, 2025, following rapid fundraising momentum in its ongoing presale. The project, currently in Stage 6, has surpassed $1,000,000 in funds raised and onboarded over 4,000 investors, signaling significant demand ahead of its public debut.

Stage 6 Presale Progress and Bonus Event

Stage 6 of the BTC3 presale is live, priced at $6 per token, and offering a limited-time bonus allocation event based on investment tiers:

$100 – $1,999 → 25% Bonus Tokens

→ $2,000 – $4,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

→ $5,000+ → 100% Bonus Tokens



Investors participating at higher tiers can effectively double their token allocation through this bonus structure. The presale also features an active referral program offering 10% rewards for both referrers and referees.

Stage 5, which concluded recently, distributed $110,000 in rewards and delivered a 96% APY. Stage 6 now offers an APY of 166%, making it one of the most aggressive incentive phases before the early launch. Only two presale stages remain before BTC3 goes live.

Security, Audits, and Compliance

BTC3 has earned strong credibility, passing audits from Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Spywolf . It also completed KYC verification , making it one of the most transparent presales in the industry.

Influencers Fuel the Buzz

Influencers are adding fire to the hype. Crypto Show highlighted BTC3’s compliance-ready yet decentralized design. Bull Run Angel praised its PoY rewards and AI contracts. Crypto Sister emphasized its fast-growing adoption. Token Galaxy focused on its disruptive potential.

The official X page is seeing rapid growth as word spreads.

Core Features of Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift is designed as a financial operating system integrating multiple technologies, including:

Programmable PoY Rewards : Adaptive rewards based on usage, governance, and sustainability.

: Adaptive rewards based on usage, governance, and sustainability. AI Smart Contracts : Contracts with built-in learning agents for autonomous evolution.

: Contracts with built-in learning agents for autonomous evolution. zk-Privacy + Compliance : Privacy features aligned with regulatory requirements.

: Privacy features aligned with regulatory requirements. Hybrid Security: Combination of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake for network resilience.

The platform will initially deploy on Solana, ensuring transaction costs under $0.01, and later transition to its own chain via a 1:1 trustless bridge.

Roadmap Highlights

Q3–Q4 2025 : Presale, Solana deployment, PoY rewards launch

: Presale, Solana deployment, PoY rewards launch Q1 2026 : AI-powered contract engine rollout

: AI-powered contract engine rollout Q2 2026 : zk-ledger and private DeFi beta release

: zk-ledger and private DeFi beta release Q3 2026 : Full governance integration with AI screening

: Full governance integration with AI screening Q4 2026: Mainnet launch and BTC3E stablecoin introduction



Community and Ecosystem Growth

Bitcoin Swift’s community has grown rapidly, now exceeding 4,000 members, with active engagement across social media platforms. The project reports accelerating demand as it moves closer to its early launch date.

Early Launch Driven by Demand

The early launch, scheduled for August 30, comes in response to fundraising momentum and community participation that have outpaced projections. With $1,000,000+ raised, only Stages 6 and 7 remain before BTC3 enters its live environment.

For More Information:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

