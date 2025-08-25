Rising Demand in Electronics to Drive Data Converter Market to $7.4 Billion by 2028

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Data Converter Market by Type (Analog-to-Digital Converters, Digital-to-Analog Converters), Sampling Rate (High-Speed Data Converters, General-Purpose Data Converters), Application and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" The data converter industry size is valued at USD 5.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be USD 7.4 Billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the data converter industry include the growing demand for high-resolution images in scientific and medical applications, and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced data acquisition systems are among the factors driving the growth of the data converter market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26991458

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Converter Market"

Texas Instruments (US),

Analog Devices (US),

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

Qorvo, Inc. (US),

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands),

ON Semiconductor (US),

Microchip Technology (US),

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Data Converter Market Segmentation:

By Segment, Data Converter Industry for Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACS) is expected to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period.

A digital-to-analog converter is a system that converts a digital signal into an analog signal. The DAC, present in many computers, smartphones, and tablets, is the key to unlocking digital audio. It produces high-quality audio by converting vast volumes of digital data into analog signals. Most modern devices require a DAC to convert digital audio to an analog signal. It functions as a digital sound source before being transferred into devices such as CD or Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, digital TV boxes, or portable music players. The growing demand for home entertainment devices, in-car infotainments, and professional audio equipment is likely to drive the market for general-purpose DACs.

By Segment, Data Converter Industry for High-speed data converters to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

A high-speed data converter operates at a sampling rate of 10 MSPS to multi-GSPS. These types of converters are highly used for communications applications due to their ability to convert analog signals to a digital form, or vice versa, at high speed and resolution. In the communications industry, the infrastructure-providing companies are expected to enhance their R&D capabilities to create new equipment to cater to the requirement of high-speed communications, which, in turn, would create opportunities for high-speed data converter providers. High-speed data converters are commonly used for communications and T&M applications.

By Application, Data Converter Industry for Communications is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

The communications industry is one of the biggest and most rapidly changing sectors. In the highly competitive communications sector, products have to be largely scalable, technologically innovative, and cost-effective. The evolution of wireless communication networks, such as 3G, 4G, and long-term evolution (LTE), has resulted in the growth of base stations, optical communication devices, and other communications-based infrastructural products in recent years. The 5G wireless communications technology is developing rapidly and is expected to increase the demand for data converters globally.

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26991458

Regional Analysis of Data Converter Industry

By Region, Data Converter Industry in North America to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is home to several component manufacturers of automated testing equipment systems, such as Teradyne (US), Roos Instruments (US), and others. End-user industries, namely, industrial and communications in North America, are extensively using T&M solutions for the better delivery of video, voice, and data services. The increasing demand for T&M equipment is expected to drive the data converter industry growth in North America. The R&D, at academic as well as industry levels, is broadening the application areas of connected solutions and IoT in different industries. Rapid digitization across various industries, increasing adoption of smart connected devices, and technological advancements are assisting the growth of the data converter industry in North America.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest share of the data converter market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has many emerging economies, which are likely to create opportunities for the growth of the market. Australia, Japan, China, India, and Taiwan are the key countries in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is home to numerous OEMs as well as semiconductor device and product manufacturers. Favorable regulatory policies for the approval of new semiconductor technologies and the saturation of the market in developed countries are further intensifying the interest of foreign players in expanding their businesses in Asia Pacific, especially in China. The growing digitization in the industrial sector, adoption of IIoT, and penetration of connected devices will create a need for data converters in the region. The high-speed data converter market growth is driven by the growing communications sector in Asia Pacific and the growing demand for communication systems.