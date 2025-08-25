Propanc Biopharma Provides Shareholder Update

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced a shareholder update including recent corporate developments and forecast for 2025/26. As a result of completing a recent initial public offering and up-listing to Nasdaq, the Company is entering a transformational stage as it prepares for the advancement of its lead asset, “PRP”, to enter a Phase 1B, First-In-Human (FIH) study in 30 – 40 advanced cancer patients suffering from malignant solid tumors designed to identify the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in 2026.

“The Propanc management team are excited to achieve our goal of completing our initial public offering and up-listing to Nasdaq, which will help advance PRP into the clinic,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are also exploring opportunities to strengthen the Company’s financial position and create long term value for our shareholders.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas, administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include pancreatic, ovarian, kidney, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine, and skin cancers. PRP acts as an “EMT (epithelial to mesenchymal transition) modulator” that reprograms cancer cells, so they are no longer malignant and die naturally, free from severe, or even serious side effects associated with standard treatments.

Corporate Development

The Company recently closed an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $4.00 per share. The shares of common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 15, 2025, under the ticker symbol, “PPCB”.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $4 million from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The closing for the initial public offering occurred on August 18, 2025.

Opportunities to strengthen the Company’s financial position and balance sheet are actively under evaluation to support the execution of its strategic plan and diversify Company assets for additional future, long-term value creation for shareholders.

On August 13 and 14 respectively, Propanc expanded its management team and Board of Directors with the appointment of a Chief Financial Officer and two Non-Executive Directors. The appointment of these senior executives strengthens the breadth of skills and capabilities of its personnel as well as the diversity of the leadership team. All new appointments have been associated with the Company for several years, with backgrounds ranging from finance, corporate governance and US GAAP to R&D, manufacturing and regulatory affairs. Further announcements will be made to introduce the newly appointed executive team members.

PRP Clinical Development Program

Trypsinogen/Chymotrypsinogen Injection for Treatment of Cancer from Solid Tumors

PRP clinical development activities include:

Validation of a pharmacokinetics method using LC-MS (Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry) to detect the change in concentration of the active ingredients in the PRP formulation at clinically relevant doses in the Phase 1, FIH study. Pharmacokinetics is the study of how the body interacts with administered substances for the entire duration of exposure.

Regulatory documentation for the upcoming Phase 1, FIH study, including the Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier, Study Protocol and Investigator’s Brochure.

Finished product manufacture of the PRP formulation for the upcoming clinical study.



Once completed, the goal is to submit a clinical trial application for the Phase 1, FIH study by the first half of 2026 at the Peter Mac Cancer Center, regarded as a leading cancer hospital in Australia, consistently ranking among the top 20 oncology centers globally, according to Oncology Republic.

Upon successful completion of the 12-month Phase 1, FIH study, Propanc plans to initiate two 18-month, open, Phase 2 studies, evaluating the safety and efficacy of PRP in up to 60 patients in each study, either with locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma, and advanced epithelial ovarian cancer patients who have failed prior anticancer therapy regimen. If Phase 2 results are clinically significant, Propanc will undertake a direct pathway towards filing an MAA (Market Authorization Application) and BLA (Biologics License Application) filing.

Rec-PRP Preclinical Development Program

Fully Synthetic Recombinant Trypsinogen/Chymotrypsinogen Injection

Rec-PRP is a fully synthetic recombinant, backup clinical compound to the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, which is of bovine origin. The goal is to produce crystallized proteins with better stability and a longer shelf life for global distribution. Management is planning for Rec-PRP to commence a pharmacology study (i.e., the scientific study of the effects of drugs and chemicals on living organisms) in the first quarter of 2026 and upon successful completion, initiate safety toxicology studies to compare the efficacy and safety profile to the naturally derived PRP formulation.

Summary

Propanc has raised approximately $30 million since inception, culminating in the Company’s lead asset ready to commence clinical development and a backup clinical compound entering preclinical stage. Supported by an established and growing IP portfolio, Propanc intends to pursue strategic collaborations to finance and advance these strategic assets along the development pathway to future R&D milestones where significant commercial value may be realized. The combined market size forecast for the selected target therapeutic indications for PRP, pancreatic and ovarian cancers, is $18.1 billion in 2029, according to Grandview Research and iHealthcareAnalyst, respectively.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

Investor Contact:

irteam@propanc.com