United States Cordless Power Tools Market Report 2025-2030 | U.S. Cordless Power Tools Market to Grow at 5.11% CAGR by 2030

The U.S. cordless power tools market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% from 2024 to 2030.



The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China is a trade war which is likely to disrupt the U.S. cordless power tools market. Tariffs, export controls, and restricted access to raw materials are likely to raise production costs and cause delays, which lead to higher prices and limited availability in global markets. Thus, the market conditions reflect growing concerns about competitive pressures for raw materials, specifically from Chinese companies developing more cost-effective solutions.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The U.S. cordless power tools market is characterized by low market concentration with high competition. Key players, including Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita and TTI among others has established dominance in the market by continuously innovating and expanding their product offerings. Moreover, several vendors are strategically implementing innovative technologies to maintain their market positions. For instance, in 2023, Bosch introduced its NanoBlade technology in its EasySaw 12 cordless multi-saw, the EasySaw 50, and the MaxSaw 50 models for the DIY segment.



The leaders in the U.S. cordless power tools market are making significant R&D investments to enhance their product availability and differentiation. For instance, Bosch actively invests in developing and expanding its cordless power tools including both DIY and professional lines. In 2024, the company spent around USD 8.89 billion on R&D.





DEVELOPMENTS IN THE U.S. CORDLESS POWER TOOLS MARKET



Innovative cordless power tools come which are integrated with Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone connection applications for tracking tools and equipment are gaining momentum across end-users. For instance, Bosch 12V Plane Laser allows for set-up of the laser from across the room and power saving mode activation with the Bosch Leveling Remote App.



With the rising DIY culture across the U.S., compact design and comfort are the main considerations of vendors while designing advanced cordless power tools. Vendors like DeWalt and Bosch are also focusing on evolving comfortable grips and handles which are designed for variety of hand sizes. For instance, the DeWalt DCF680N2 8V Gyroscopic Cordless Screwdriver comes with an Ergonomic grip with rubber over-molding for a secure, slip-resistant hold.



MARKET TRENDS & ENABLERS



Companies like Stanley Black & Decker are focusing on the automotive industry's growth by offering specialized tools, such as screwdrivers and wrenches specifically designed for automotive use and aftermarket services. Moreover, in 2024, electric-vehicle sales in the U.S. reached 1.56 million, which is 10% sales shares of all light-duty vehicles. This is expected to drive the demand for US cordless power tools across the automotive sector.



Vendors are increasingly accepting sustainable approaches to meet evolving consumer expectations by focusing on using recycled and sustainable materials in the production of power tools. Stanley Black & Decker has also aimed to make at least 50% of stainless-steel products from recycled materials by 2025. Thus, such initiatives are likely to support the development of cordless power tools.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



The fluctuations in raw material pricing, trade barriers can also determine the competitive edge of the vendors as compared with indigenous players. Often, these trade barriers, in terms of duties, may imply an unfair advantage to local vendors that might not often offer equal precision and quality. However, regulations such as OSHA and ANSI mandating local sourcing in key geographies limit cross-border opportunities for leading vendors, likely to boost the U.S. cordless power tools market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024, the Southern U.S. region dominates the U.S. cordless power tools market and accounts for a significant share of over 33% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The growth is ascribed to the presence of the largest population base, resulting in a higher number of housing units and growth in the real estate, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

Furthermore, the Western region is expected to witness a significant growth rate of 4.42% in terms of unit shipments in the U.S. cordless power tools market during the forecast period because of the rising industrialization, urbanization, and increasing disposable income in emerging economies like California and Washington. Northeastern and Midwestern U.S. hold significant growth potential, driven by infrastructure development, mining, and oil and gas industries.

U.S. CORDLESS POWER TOOLS MARKET NEWS

In 2025, TTI is likely to continue its mission of cordless domination, bringing disruptive technology and innovative design to the market to cater to the growing trend of energy-efficient products and tools.

In 2025, Makita launched new XGT 40Vmax and LXT 18V tools for combo kits, cutting, fastening, sanding, cleaning, and measuring, along with new accessories.

In 2024, Snap-on introduced its 14.4 MicroLithium Cordless Nibbler Kit to easily cut through mild steel up to 16-gauge and most nonferrous materials such as aluminum, brass, laminates, fiberglass, and high-density fiberboard.

In 2023, Bosch Power Tools has introduced rechargeable battery for professional power tools which supplies up to 70% longer runtime compared its previous batteries.

