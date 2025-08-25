XerpaAI Ignites WebX with the World’s First AI Growth Agent, Ushering in a New Era of Web3 Growth

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XerpaAI made its official debut at WebX Tokyo, Asia’s largest Web3 conference, unveiling the world’s first AI Growth Agent (AGA) — an intelligent, end-to-end solution built to help emerging projects accelerate growth with speed, precision, and scale.

Tackling the Web3 Growth Gap

Growth remains the biggest challenge for Web3 startups. Industry data highlights that:

70% of unlisted projects lack a dedicated growth hire.

of unlisted projects lack a dedicated growth hire. 52% of growth budgets fail to generate meaningful results.

of growth budgets fail to generate meaningful results. 95% of projects never achieve listing, with 58% of failures directly tied to growth-related shortcomings.



XerpaAI directly addresses these challenges by integrating the proven Create — Distribute — Repeat model into a systematic AI-powered agent. Through a vetted network of KOLs and community leaders, XerpaAI ensures authentic reach. Its proprietary Xerpa Index transforms fragmented influence metrics into a unified, verifiable score — giving projects the clarity and confidence to make smarter, data-driven growth decisions.

Ambitious Roadmap Ahead

The company has outlined a bold roadmap that includes Creative Labs 2.0, autonomous AI-operated social accounts, and expanded multi-channel growth initiatives. These innovations will provide emerging businesses with new tools to boost user acquisition, strengthen market presence, and achieve sustainable scaling.

Leadership Statement

“We envision XerpaAI as the ‘Sherpa’ for emerging projects — guiding them to overcome growth challenges and reach new heights. ‘Speed Up Your Growth’ is not just our slogan; it is our commitment to every project we support,” said Bob Ng, CTO of XerpaAI, during the WebX debut.

About XerpaAI

XerpaAI is the pioneer behind the world’s first AI Growth Agent (AGA), designed to empower Web3 startups and emerging businesses to scale faster and smarter. By merging AI-driven automation with proven growth models, XerpaAI delivers measurable results in user acquisition, market influence, and long-term brand growth.

Media Contact:

Press Team — XerpaAI

Email: pr@xerpaai.com

Website: www.xerpaai.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XerpaAI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8731e0fd-fee5-4da4-a92c-3a5c4ec7c394