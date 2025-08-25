Airgain to Present at the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 4th

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions, will participate in the 2025 Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3-4, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Airgain President and CEO Jacob Suen and CFO Michael Elbaz are scheduled to present on Thursday, September 4, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts.

At the conference, management will highlight Airgain’s ongoing execution of its growth strategy, including key milestones such as FirstNet Trusted certification for AC-Fleet, the launch of the Go-Kit Pro mobile connectivity solution, and its first Tier 2 utility win for AC-Fleet. They will also provide an update on global Lighthouse trials and discuss how these initiatives are driving the Company’s path toward profitability in the second half of 2025 and positioning it for meaningful scale in 2026.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Airgain, please contact the Gateway team at AIRG@gateway-grp.com.

