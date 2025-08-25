M&M Food Market Lowers Prices on Over 150 Items to Help Canadians Weather the Cost-of-Living Crisis

Toronto, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cost of living continues to strain household budgets, with 75% of Canadians citing food affordability[1]as a top concern, M&M Food Market is taking meaningful steps to help. The proudly Canadian retailer is lowering prices on more than 150 popular items, so families can enjoy high-quality meals free from artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners, without compromise, every day.

The new pricing, effective immediately, represents one of the largest savings initiatives in the history of M&M. From family-sized meal kits to crowd-pleasing appetizers, the price reductions are designed to give Canadians more of what they love for less, at a time when every dollar matters.

“We are aiming to have a real, meaningful impact on what it costs our customers to feed their families – every day,” said Tammy Sadinsky, Vice President Marketing & Innovation, M&M Food Market. “We know Canadians are looking for ways to stretch their grocery budgets without sacrificing quality, and this initiative ensures they can do exactly that.”

One standout example is M&M Food Market’s signature lasagna, now at its lowest everyday price in years. The hearty, oven-ready, 2lbs size lasagna feeds 3-4 people for less than $10 and the large family-size 4lbs size lasagna serves 6-8 people for less than $20. The result is a dependable dinner solution that can be ready when needed, without compromising on taste or quality.

While the much-loved lasagna is just one example, the savings extend across the entire store. This initiative comes at a time when value matters more than ever, and M&M Food Market is making its products more accessible and affordable for Canadians, giving families more reasons to visit their local store.

In addition to offering new lower prices, M&M continues to deliver on its Real Food Promise — Helping make real food for real life. That means:

Quality: Meals made with the best ingredients, best flavours, and best products so customers can feel confident about what they’re serving.

Convenience: Simple, no-mess meal options that make it easier to get dinner on the table, fast.

Personalized Service: Passionate Meal Advisors who provide a shopping experience where customers are valued, often by local owner-operators who know their community.

Proudly Canadian, Proudly Affordable

M&M Food Market is a proud Canadian company with 80 per cent of products made in Canada, using a blend of domestic and imported ingredients to ensure quality and value. The company operates more than 300 stores nationwide, bringing consistent savings and trusted frozen food options coast to coast.

“While we have lowered prices across our store, our commitment to the Helping Make Real Food for Real Life - remains unshakable,” Tammy Sadinsky, Vice President Marketing & Innovation, M&M Food Market. “This promise embodies our unwavering dedication to delivering affordable, high-quality meals and a personalized shopping experience that Canadian families can rely on today and for generations to come.”

About M&M Food Market:

Founded in 1980, M&M Food Market is Canada’s leading retailer of frozen foods and has helped Canadians put delicious meals on the table by offering consumers easy-to-prepare, top quality foods and personalized customer service, all within a uniquely convenient shopping environment. It is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, with locations in all ten provinces and the Yukon. M&M Food Market was recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 11 years in a row. M&M Food Market products include delicious and convenient options across virtually every food category including appetizers, prepared meals, seafood, meats and poultry, vegetables, sides, bakery and desserts and come in formats ranging from individual portions to family sized options. For more information: https://www.mmfoodmarket.com/.

