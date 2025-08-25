Danforth Advisors Acquires PharmaDirections, Expanding its Integrated Drug Development Services from Discovery through Commercialization

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danforth Advisors, LLC, today announced the acquisition of PharmaDirections, Inc., a full-spectrum development partner to life science companies, expanding its integrated capabilities from discovery through commercialization.

Founded in 2003, PharmaDirections was a pioneer of the virtual drug development model. The company brings veteran program leaders and more than 150 specialists to support strategic planning and execution from company incubation to approval. The team’s expertise spans discovery, early to late stage non-clinical and clinical development, translational sciences, and all areas of CMC with full program and alliance management oversight across all major modalities and therapeutic areas. Michelle Higgin, PhD, will continue in her role as CEO.

“PharmaDirections and Danforth share more than capabilities – we share a philosophy of partnership and problem-solving for life science companies," said Chris Connors, CEO of Danforth Advisors. “By bringing our teams together, we’re creating a unified resource that helps innovators overcome the most complex challenges in drug development while keeping the mission – getting new therapies to patients – at the heart of everything we do.”

“For more than 20 years, it’s been our privilege to partner strategically and operationally with outstanding biotech companies developing state of the art therapies. Joining forces with Danforth expands our platform to build, grow, and sustain successful businesses beyond just the science,” said Dr. Higgin. “Whether clients need to scale rapidly, secure funding, or manage complex programs, we will work collectively to deliver the right expertise at the right time.”

With this acquisition, Danforth can provide deep drug development expertise across all stages – from discovery through approval – covering the critical functional areas of discovery research, non-clinical, manufacturing, project management, translational research, clinical operations, medical writing, regulatory strategy, and publishing. PharmaDirections adds to the previous acquisitions of Elite BioPharma Consulting (Clinical Operations) and Advyzom (Regulatory), enabling Danforth to provide integrated teams who support clients seamlessly, flexibly, and collaboratively to successfully deliver on drug development and regulatory milestones.

PharmaDirections is the sixth organization to join Danforth, following the acquisitions of VPMR, Advyzom, and BW Health Group in 2024, Elite BioPharma Consulting in 2023, and Argot Partners in 2022. In December 2021, Danforth announced an investment by Avesi Partners, LLC, to accelerate plans to meet an ever-broadening scope of strategic and operational needs for life science companies. By uniting the capabilities of its affiliates, Danforth provides cohesive strategies, accelerates execution, and delivers streamlined support across business, clinical, and commercial functions.

About PharmaDirections

PharmaDirections guides biotech and pharma companies through drug development efficiently, strategically, and cost-effectively to help new therapies reach the market. As pioneers of the virtual biotech model, the firm provides full-spectrum drug development expertise, from early discovery to regulatory approval, without the overhead of a full in-house team. Its integrated support spans the areas of preclinical and clinical strategy, CMC and formulation, regulatory, and full program management. For additional information, visit www.pharmadirections.com.



About Danforth Advisors

Danforth is the life science industry’s trusted partner for strategic and operational support across business, clinical, and commercial functions. The company advises and executes in the areas of finance and accounting, strategic communications, human resources, risk management, clinical and regulatory, market research, and commercial readiness and launch. Founded in 2011, Danforth has partnered with more than 1,500 life science companies, private and public, across all stages of the corporate lifecycle. The company serves clients around the globe from its base in Waltham, Massachusetts and regional operations in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina, California, and London. Additional information is available at www.danforthadvisors.com.