Immuneering Announces Clinical Supply Agreement with Lilly to Evaluate Atebimetinib in Combination with Olomorasib

- Immuneering to evaluate atebimetinib in combination with olomorasib in planned Phase 2 trial in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive, today announced a clinical supply agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for its second-generation KRAS G12C inhibitor, olomorasib (LY3537982). The supply agreement supports the evaluation of Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), a novel dual MEK inhibitor, in combination with olomorasib in a planned Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with locally advanced or metastatic KRAS G12c-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed on prior therapy. In February 2025, Immuneering announced a clinical trial agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to evaluate atebimetinib in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

“This agreement with Lilly marks the second such collaboration we have announced this year as we seek to evaluate the potential of atebimetinib in combination with synergistic anti-cancer mechanisms. A pan-MAPK solution is of particular interest in challenging tumor types such as NSCLC,” said E.B. Brakewood Chief Business Officer of Immuneering.

“The combination of atebimetinib and olomorasib has the potential to provide a vertical blockade of the RAS-MAPK pathway, which is supported by preclinical studies of this combination in which enhanced tumor regression, delayed emergence of tumor resistance and prolonged survival relative to monotherapy was observed. This dual targeted approach has the potential to improve outcomes in a population with limited effective treatment options,” said Igor Matushansky, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Immuneering.

Immuneering will maintain global development and commercialization rights to atebimetinib.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability, and expand indications to include MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. Atebimetinib is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our plans to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates; the treatment potential of atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents to treat cancer, including in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; the treatment potential of our pipeline product candidates in other types of cancer; the plans and objectives of Company management for future operations, including with respect to the timing, planning and execution of enrollment, and additional atebimetinib combination trials.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead compound optimization; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding and ability to continue as a going concern; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact for Immuneering:

Gina Nugent

Gina.nugent.external@immuneering.com

Investor Contact for Immuneering:

Laurence Watts

619-916-7620

laurence@newstreetir.com