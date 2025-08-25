NewAmsterdam Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Medical Meeting and Investor Conferences in September

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present additional pooled safety and efficacy data from the pivotal Phase 3 BROADWAY and BROOKLYN trials at the European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC), taking place August 29 – September 1, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Additionally, NewAmsterdam announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:

European Society of Cardiology Congress (ESC) 2025

Presentation Title: Efficacy of obicetrapib across the spectrum of background lipid lowering therapies-pooled analyses of the Broadway and Brooklyn randomized trials

Session Title: Changing face of lipid-lowering therapy

Presentation Date and Time: Friday, August 29, 2025 at 10:10am CEST

Presenter: Kausik Ray, M.D.

Presentation Title: Obicetrapib and cardiovascular events

Session Title: Late-Breaking Clinical Science: lipids and cardiovascular risk

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, September 1, 2025 at 9:00am CEST

Presenter: Stephen Nicholls, M.D.

Citi’s 2025 Biopharma Back to School Summit

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 2:30pm ET in Boston, MA

Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 2:45pm ET in New York, NY

Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Friday, September 5, 2025 at 10:15am ET in Boston, MA

Presenter: Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer

Live webcasts of the fireside chat presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Christian Edgington

P: 1-513-310-6410

cedgington@realchemistry.com

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com