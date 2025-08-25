Human resources: Build employer brand and attract top talent with new marketing program from CPHRNS and Anamorphiq

Halifax, N.S., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartered Professionals in Human Resources Nova Scotia (CPHRNS), in partnership with digital-first PR agency Anamorphiq, today introduced the CPHRNS Workforce Communications Program. This exclusive new member benefit is designed to help CPHRNS members – HR professionals across Nova Scotia – strengthen their employer brand and retain top talent.

“Today’s competitive talent market demands more than just job postings,” said Nick Beynon, CEO, CPHRNS. “You need to build a workplace reputation that makes people want to join your organization and stay with you. That takes strategic employer marketing. And that’s why we’ve partnered with Anamorphiq to offer this exclusive benefit to our members.”

Through this program, HR professionals who belong to CPHRNS will gain access to services including:

Workplace Reputation Assessment – uncover what candidates really think of your organization and how to improve.

– uncover what candidates really think of your organization and how to improve. Reviews Management – increase positive Glassdoor & Indeed reviews while addressing negative feedback.

– increase positive Glassdoor & Indeed reviews while addressing negative feedback. Employer Messaging Playbook & Case Studies – showcase your culture and employee stories.

– showcase your culture and employee stories. Social Media for Culture & Hiring – engage on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook with tailored content.

– engage on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook with tailored content. Recruitment Marketing Campaigns – optimize job descriptions, launch targeted ads, and run custom events.

Why workplace branding and communications matter

The average turnover costs companies more than $30,000 per employee, and 28 percent of Canadian companies expect turnover to rise this year[i]. This program helps to address this by offering affordable, flexible, and results-driven communications and marketing support designed exclusively for CPHRNS members.

CPHRNS is a trusted advocate for the HR profession in Nova Scotia, and Anamorphiq will act as an extension of their team for delivery of this program. Anamorphiq brings marketing and communications knowledge, experience, and rigour, tailored to specific sectors, making the agency the ideal partner for the Workforce Communications Program.

“With this program, we are filling a gap for HR professionals across Nova Scotia, helping them to build their employer brand and find the talent they need for their organizations to grow and succeed,” said William Doern, CEO, Anamorphiq.

To learn more about the program, visit Anamorphiq (https://bit.ly/475zBtX)

About CPHR Nova Scotia

CPHR Nova Scotia stands for Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of Nova Scotia. We are the exclusive granting body in Nova Scotia for the nationally recognized Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation, which is the leading standard for HR professionals in Canada. Learn more: https://cphrns.ca/

About Anamorphiq

Anamorphiq helps brands and people connect through digital-first public relations, marketing and creative communications. Led by experienced senior practitioners who have helped hundreds of companies and organizations reach their communications goals, everything we do is grounded in proven knowledge and best practices. Our philosophy is simple: Challenge convention. Find us at https://www.anamorphiq.com/.

