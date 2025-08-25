Byrna Reports 50% Surge in Average Daily Web Visits Following Launch of New AI Advertising Process

Byrna.com Sessions Averaged More than 50,000 per Day During First 21 Days of August, the Highest Level in Company History

Byrna’s “We Don’t Sell Bananas” AI-Created Commercial Surpasses 66 Million Views

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that its new proprietary AI-driven advertising process has delivered a substantial increase in consumer engagement and web traffic.

For the first eight months of fiscal 2025, spanning December 1 through July 31, Byrna averaged approximately 33,400 daily web sessions. Since introducing its proprietary creative content development process that draws upon a number of new AI-based tools, Byrna’s “We Don’t Sell Bananas” advertising campaign which debuted in early August, drove an increase in average daily sessions on Byrna.com of 50% to more than 50,000 web sessions per day – the highest level in the Company’s history. Amazon web sessions have also seen strong growth, rising 75% compared to their 2025 average during the first 21 days of August.

Byrna’s “We Don’t Sell Bananas” commercial, the first campaign produced under this new ad creation process, has been viewed more than 66 million times. More importantly, it has proven highly cost-effective, driving website traffic at a cost of $0.53 per visitor compared to $0.94 for Byrna’s iconic “How It Works” campaign, a 43% savings.

This AI-driven advertising initiative represents an important new step in Byrna’s brand-building strategy. By leveraging available AI tools with proprietary technical and creative processes, Byrna can generate professional-quality commercials in days rather than weeks, continuously refresh content, and A/B test multiple variations at scale. This process has also enabled the Company to adapt its creative content more quickly to the requirements of the cable networks where the content is running, resulting in broader distribution opportunities and lower customer acquisition costs.

Increased web traffic is already beginning to translate into higher sales. For the first 21 days of August, Byrna.com sales rose 31% compared to the prior 21-day period. Because new customers typically require multiple visits before making a purchase, the Company expects the full benefit of this surge in traffic to be realized over time as conversion rates revert to their 1.0% mean.

“Our new AI-powered proprietary approach to content creation is proving to be a powerful tool for scaling Byrna’s brand awareness effectively,” said Bryan Ganz, CEO of Byrna. “It enables us to produce compelling ads faster, test and optimize these ads more effectively, and expand our reach across cable networks at a significantly lower cost than traditional methods.”

Byrna’s proprietary approach to AI content creation is expected to play an increasingly important role in the Company’s marketing efforts as it continues to broaden brand visibility and tap into the vast addressable market for less-lethal personal security solutions.

