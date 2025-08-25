First Newbuild Cement Ship in the Great Lakes in 20 Years Sets New Standard for Sustainability and Performance

Montreal, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MV Tamarack arrived at the Port of Montreal on August 22, 2025, completing her maiden transatlantic voyage and marking a major milestone in North American shipping. Owned by Eureka Shipping, a joint venture between The CSL Group (“CSL”) and SMT Shipping, the state-of-the-art vessel is the first newly built cement carrier to enter service in the Great Lakes in two decades.

Delivered on July 23, 2025, at Holland Shipyard in The Netherlands, MV Tamarack is making a brief stop in Montreal, before proceeding to load her first cement cargo. Managed by CSL’s Canadian division, Canada Steamship Lines, the 12,500 DWT mechanical/ pneumatic vessel replaces two older ships with a streamlined, high-performance design that maintains the same cargo capacity while reducing environmental impact.

Purpose-built for the Great Lakes, MV Tamarack features a 10,700m³ cement cargo hold, diesel-electric propulsion, and advanced manoeuvrability systems. The vessel is equipped to run on HVO biofuel and includes shore-power compatibility, noise insulation, and energy-saving cargo systems, all designed to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency.

“Bringing MV Tamarack to the Great Lakes has been a true team effort,” said Kai Grotterud, Managing Director of Eureka Shipping. “This highly efficient vessel is the result of a close collaboration with our customer, smart design, and a shared vision for more responsible shipping. We’re proud to set a new standard for sustainability and performance in the region.”

Click here for MV Tamarack’s detailed specifications.

Eureka Shipping Ltd. is a leading provider of logistical services within the specialized segment of pneumatic and mechanical cement carriers. Eureka owns and commercially operates a fleet of self-unloading cement carriers ranging in size from 3,000 DWT to 23,000 DWT in the Baltic Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Caribbean and the Great Lakes.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

SMT Shipping has, over the past 30 years, grown to a fleet of about 72 vessels through several joint venture companies operating in various bulk commodities markets, focusing on highly efficient geared bulk carriers, floating storage/transhipment terminals and belt-unloaders.

