Shenandoah Telecommunications Appoints Angela M. Olsen as General Counsel

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHEN) announces that Angela M. Olsen has joined the Company as Vice President-Legal and General Counsel. Ms. Olsen will be a member of the senior executive team, reporting to the President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Olsen has over 25 years of legal experience in corporate, private practice and government legal settings, across a range of industries. Ms. Olsen previously served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; and Senior Advisor and Associate General Counsel at E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). She was also a trial attorney at the US Department of Justice and served in private practice at both Jones Day and Latham & Watkins, LLP. Ms. Olsen holds a Juris Doctorate from American University, Washington College of Law, a Bachelor of Arts from Hamilton College and a Master of Science from Catholic University of America.

“We are pleased to welcome Angela to Shentel. She is an accomplished legal professional with a deep understanding of corporate law and a strong track record of success. Her extensive experience will be a tremendous asset to our team as we continue to build on our successful growth,” said Christopher French, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As our General Counsel, Angela will have primary responsibility for all legal matters for the Shentel organization.”

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 17,700 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.