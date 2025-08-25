CarMax is Shaping the Future of Car Shopping with New “Wanna Drive?” Brand Positioning and Tagline

RICHMOND, VA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, is launching a new brand positioning, spotlighting its seamless, industry-leading omni-channel experience. After years of refining its model to allow customers to buy online, in-store or switch between the two effortlessly, CarMax is setting a new standard of the car-buying journey with customer empowerment at every step. To bring the customer-centric experience to life and reflect the modern expression of what CarMax stands for today, the brand is retiring its former tagline that has been used in some form for more than 20 years and unveiling its new “Wanna Drive?” tagline in its latest creative spots, in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles.

Key Takeaways

CarMax customers can seamlessly shop online, in-store, or switch between the two effortlessly. The customer is in the driver’s seat: they drive the where, the when, the how – CarMax is their copilot with whatever support they need. Creative Launch: Making their debut in a new anthem spot today is the CarMax House Band, who represent the physical manifestation of confidently owning the car-buying and selling journey. The new spots (:30, :15 and :06) are part of a larger marketing ecosystem delivering a phased rollout across channels including linear TV, streaming, social, digital and audio.

How does CarMax differ from other automotive retailers?

CarMax is the only nationwide retailer — compared to traditional and online-only dealers — that offers this level of integration and flexibility across channels, meeting the largest, and growing, segment of used car buyers where they want to shop, with the best of online and in-store experiences. Whether customers want to buy online and take advantage of express pick up in store, prequalify for financing online and test drive different makes and models in person, or toggle between experiences with ease, CarMax empowers customers to shop their way on their terms.

“CarMax is entering a bold new chapter and we’re ready to share it proudly with the world,” said Sarah Lane, CMO, CarMax. “This is a defining brand moment, one that transcends a single campaign. Our new brand positioning celebrates what customers love most about shopping with us: feeling empowered to do it their way. We’re bringing fresh energy to our brand while staying true to what has always set us apart — honesty, integrity, and innovation.”

As car shopping enters a new era, CarMax is helping lead the way with customer-focused innovation. Its Net Promoter Score — which measures how likely customers are to recommend a brand — is the highest it has been since CarMax rolled out its digital capabilities nationwide. The increase is driven by record-high satisfaction among CarMax customers purchasing online, as well as those using a mix of online and in-store options, showing that the omni-channel approach is really resonating with customers.

What is the CarMax “Wanna Drive?” tagline all about?

The new “Wanna Drive?” tagline brings the omni-channel experience to life and highlights how customers feel so confident and in control with the CarMax experience, it’s as if they have their own personal band hyping them up at every step of the process. This new tagline replaces "The way car buying should be," that was used in some form for more than 20 years and established CarMax as a challenger in the industry. As CarMax, its customers and the industry have evolved, "Wanna Drive?” reflects the brand's ongoing commitment to putting the customer in control and making the car buying or selling process more empowering than ever.

How is the CarMax “Wanna Drive?” campaign launching?

Anthem Spot Concept: In the upbeat :30, :15, and :06 spots, the all-new CarMax House Band follows customers throughout their car-buying and -selling journeys, singing feel-good anthems that celebrate every step of the way — appearing as the physical manifestation of confidently owning the process.

In the upbeat :30, :15, and :06 spots, the all-new CarMax House Band follows customers throughout their car-buying and -selling journeys, singing feel-good anthems that celebrate every step of the way — appearing as the physical manifestation of confidently owning the process. The CarMax House Band: The core of the band is the comedy trio Wolves of Glendale, made up of Tom McGovern (keyboard), Ethan Edenburg (guitar and vocals), and Eric Jackowitz (drums), and rounded out with two standout artists: acclaimed saxophonist Marta Tiesenga and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Jay Hemphill.

The core of the band is the comedy trio made up of Tom McGovern (keyboard), Ethan Edenburg (guitar and vocals), and Eric Jackowitz (drums), and rounded out with two standout artists: acclaimed saxophonist Marta Tiesenga and bassist/multi-instrumentalist Jay Hemphill. Credits: The songs were composed by Montreal-based artist and producer Lubalin. The spots were directed by filmmaker Kate Hollowell of Epoch Films.

The songs were composed by Montreal-based artist and producer Lubalin. The spots were directed by filmmaker Kate Hollowell of Epoch Films. Launch Details: Media strategy, planning, and buying is being led by Digitas, CarMax’s new media agency of record, ensuring the creative and messaging reaches audiences across key platforms and touchpoints. Starting today, the anthem spot will premiere across a mix of high-impact platforms and is one piece of a larger ecosystem designed to show up across consumer touchpoints from linear TV and streaming to key digital, social and audio platforms, to influencers and potential activations and cultural moments.

Media strategy, planning, and buying is being led by Digitas, CarMax’s new media agency of record, ensuring the creative and messaging reaches audiences across key platforms and touchpoints.

“Partnering with CarMax to launch an entirely new brand platform has been one of those dream collaborations — a joyful blend of ambition, trust, and fun,” said Maddie McDowell, Group Creative Director, 72andSunny Los Angeles. “Together, we reimagined every touchpoint to reflect a bold promise: the customer is in control here. The new tagline, ‘Wanna Drive?’ says it all. It’s not just an invitation—it’s a mindset. This is a brand tossing over the keys and saying, ‘So, how do you want to do this?’”

Two of the first spots from this campaign can be found here and here.

For more information and to sell, shop or browse for your next car, visit carmax.com.

COMPANY: CarMax

CAMPAIGN NAME: Wanna Drive?

LAUNCH DATE: August 25, 2025

AGENCY: 72andSunny Los Angeles

LOCATION: Richmond, VA

About CarMax

Founded more than 30 years ago, CarMax set out to fundamentally change the way people buy used cars — offering the honesty and transparency customers deserve. It was the original disruptor to introduce a true "no-haggle" car-buying model, setting a new standard for the industry. Today, CarMax has grown into the nation's largest retailer of used cars with more than 250 stores nationwide and more than 30,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 21 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

At CarMax, customers are in the driver’s seat. Whether shopping online, in-store, or a combination of both, we make the process seamless and empowering — offering guidance at every step so you feel confident in your purchase.

CarMax gives customers the flexibility to buy a vehicle online and either pick it up quickly in-store through express pickup or have it delivered to their home or workplace with home delivery (available within a 60-mile radius of select stores).

For customers trading in or selling, CarMax will buy your car — even if you don’t buy theirs. Get an online offer in two minutes or less; it’s good for seven days to compare options.

Customers can shop CarMax's nationwide inventory of more than 50,000 cars with upfront pricing, and have the option to ship to the customer’s local store (fee and restrictions may apply), with no pressure to buy.

For more information, visit carmax.com.

About 72andSunny

72andSunny is a global marketing agency who unlock possibilities for the world's most ambitious brands. With offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, 72andSunny leads with unparalleled strategy, disruptive creativity, and is driven to expand and diversify the creative class. Recognized 14 times by Ad Age's A-List and honored as “Agency of the Year” by both Adweek and Ad Age, 72andSunny continues to push the boundaries of innovation. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com and on Instagram: @72andSunny.

