U.S. Dental Service Market Size to Achive USD 270.57 Bn by 2034 Fuelled by Surging Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Ottawa, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. dental service market size was valued at USD 164.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed nearly USD 270.57 billion by 2034. The expansion is largely attributed to the surging demand for cosmetic dentistry, as consumers increasingly seek procedures like veneers, Invisalign, and teeth whitening to enhance their appearance and confidence.

Alongside cosmetic treatments, advancements in AI-powered diagnostics, teledentistry, and 3D printing are reshaping service delivery, improving accessibility, and driving long-term growth across the U.S. dental industry.

U.S. Dental Services Market Key Takeaways:



By Services, the endodontic procedures segment contributed the largest market share of 26.52% in 2024.

By Services, the diagnostic and preventive services held the major market share of 18.97% in 2024.

By Application, the corrective segment accounted for the highest market share of 54.40% in 2024.



U.S. Dental Service Market Overview



The United States dental service consists of various procedures & treatments for the management, diagnosis, & prevention of oral health problems. The different types of dental services are cosmetic dentistry, periodontics, dentures, general dentistry, prosthetics, orthodontics, oral surgery, and many more. Dental services help in detecting dental problems, preventing tooth decay, maintaining oral hygiene, reducing inflammation, and preventing gum disease.



Factors like the growing prevalence of periodontal disease, increasing focus on preventive care, the trend of cosmetic dentistry, the expansion of tele-dentistry, and technological advancements are responsible for the growth of the US Dental Service Market.

Major Recent Breakthroughs in U.S. Dental Service Market:

1. AI-Powered Diagnostics & Treatment Planning

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing dental diagnostics by detecting cavities, periodontal disease, and oral cancers with high accuracy through imaging tools like digital X-rays and 3D scans. AI is also being used for personalized treatment planning and patient risk assessment.

2. Teledentistry Expansion

The rise of virtual dental consultations—especially during and post-COVID—has expanded access to care in rural and underserved areas. Patients can now receive assessments, follow-ups, and oral health guidance remotely, reducing wait times and improving convenience.

3. 3D Printing for Restorative Dentistry

3D printing is increasingly used for producing crowns, bridges, dentures, and surgical guides with speed and precision. This innovation significantly reduces chair time and enables same-day restorations in many practices.

4. Integration of Digital Workflows (CAD/CAM)

Computer-aided design and manufacturing systems (CAD/CAM) are being integrated into clinics, streamlining the production of prosthetics, improving accuracy, and enhancing patient satisfaction with faster turnaround.

5. Subscription-Based Dental Services

New business models like membership and subscription plans (e.g., direct-to-consumer aligners or in-house dental plans) are reshaping access to routine and preventive care—especially for uninsured or underinsured populations.

What are the Most Common Dental Services?



Dental Service Description Use Dental Bonding The technique corrects imperfections of teeth and enhances the appearance of teeth. Repair cracked or Chipped teeth Close gaps between teeth Dental Crowns It is a dental prosthetic that restores the size, appearance, shape, and strength of a tooth. Large tooth fillings Root canal-treated teeth Child dentistry Worn-down teeth Bridgework The technique that fills the gaps between missing teeth and helps restore a smile. Missing teeth Aesthetic concerns Cosmetic Fillings The tooth-colored fillings are used for repairing damaged teeth and are made up of glass particles & composite resins. Cavities fillings Stained teeth Receding gums Invisalign It is a custom-made, clear, and removable aligner for straightening the smile. Open bite Crossbite Crowded teeth Crooked teeth Dental Veneers It is made up of composite resin and porcelain and helps to improve the appearance of teeth. Discoloration Minor misalignments Uneven teeth



U.S. Dental Service Market Opportunity:



Cosmetic Dentistry Surge Demand for Dental Services



The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry in the United States increases the adoption of dental services. The strong focus of consumers on enhancing appearance and increasing self-confidence increases demand for cosmetic dentistry. The increasing demand for procedures like dental implants, teeth whitening, and veneers increases demand for dental services.



The focus on the enhancement of the smile and increasing the utilization of social media platforms increases demand for cosmetic dentistry. The growing advancements in procedures like teeth whitening, Invisalign increase the adoption of cosmetic dentistry.

The aging population and focus on maintaining youthful awareness increase demand for cosmetic dentistry. The growing importance of aesthetics in professional settings and social media platforms increases the adoption of cosmetic dentistry. The cosmetic dentistry creates an opportunity for the growth of the U.S. dental service market.



U.S. Dental Service Market Challenges and Limitations:



High Cost of Dental Treatment Limits Expansion of the Market



Despite several benefits of the dental services in the United States, the high cost of dental treatment restricts the growth of the market. Factors like complex procedures, high equipment cost, need for high-quality materials, and specialized training are responsible for the high cost of dental treatment. The need for specialized equipment like advanced diagnostic tools, digital X-ray machines, and lasers increases the cost.



The requirement of high-quality materials like impressions, crowns, and fillings is expensive. The need for specialized staffing, like dental hygienists, administrative staff, dentists, and assistants, is expensive. The rigorous training and ongoing development in dental technology increase the cost. The complexity of treatments like curved root canals and others is expensive. The high cost of dental treatment hampers the growth of the US dental service market.

U.S. Dental Service Market Scope

Report Attributes Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 475.83 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 499.32 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 666.77 billion Market Size by 2034 USD 763.74 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 4.85% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific (2025 to 2034) Segments Covered Procedure Type, Service Type, End User Type and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Covered Smile 360, Pacific Dental Services, Dental Services Group, Axiss Dental, Q & M Dental Group, Apollo White Dental, Coast Dental, Gentle Dental of New England, Abano Healthcare Group, Healthway Medical Corporation.



U.S. Dental Service Market Leading Companies

Smile Brands Inc.

Aspen Dental

InterDent (Gentle Dental)

Coast Dental

Pacific Dental Services

Heartland Dental

Affordable Care

Great Expressions Dental Centers

Western Dental

Dental Care Alliance

Recent Developments:



In July 2025, RipeGlobal launched an AI-powered dental training platform in the United States. The platform is cloud-based and offers simulation kits. The educational community is available 24/7, and 10000 active learners are present. (Source: https://www.ripeglobal.com)

In July 2025, Dentsply Sirona launched the MIS LYNX premium dental implant in the United States. The implant is useful in various clinical applications and offers stability in different bone qualities. It is available in isotonic saline solution and is a cost-effective option. (Source: https://www.dental-tribune.com)

In April 2025, Zim Vie launched the molar dental implant system in the United States. The molar implant offers procedural predictability and greater control in multi-rooted sockets. (Source: https://insidedentalhygiene.com)

U.S. Dental Service Market Segmentation Analysis:



Services Analysis:



Why did the Endodontic Procedures Segment Dominate the US Dental Service Market?



The endodontic procedures segment dominated the U.S. dental service market in 2024. The growing rate of dental issues like gum disease, tooth decay, and infections increases demand for endodontic procedures. The strong focus of patients on tooth preservation and the aging population leads to higher demand for endodontic procedures. The focus on minimally invasive surgeries and increasing awareness about oral care increases demand for endodontic procedures. The ongoing technological advancements in endodontic procedures, like imaging techniques and rotary instruments, drive the overall growth of the market.



The cosmetic dentistry segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The focus on improving the smile appearance and trend for a perfect smile increases the adoption of cosmetic dentistry. The increasing focus on personal enhancement and increasing demand for treatments like veneers, gum contouring, teeth whitening, and dental bonding increases the adoption of cosmetic dentistry. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry in the younger population and increasing spending on cosmetic dentistry are supporting the overall growth of the market.

Also Read@ How Big is the U.S. Oral Care Market Size?



Application Analysis:



Which Application Segment held the Largest Share in the US Dental Service Market?



The preventive segment held the largest share in the U.S. dental service market in 2024. The consumer focus on preventing issues like tooth loss, cavities, and gum disease increases demand for preventive care. The technological advancements in dental procedures like minimally invasive procedures & digital imaging increase demand for preventive care. The growing public focus on oral health and increasing dental issues increases the adoption of preventive care, driving the overall growth of the market.



The corrective segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing age-related dental issues, like dentures and implants, increase demand for corrective treatments. The increased availability of oral health information on the internet increases the adoption of corrective treatments.



The growing issues, like damaged teeth and misaligned teeth, increase demand for corrective treatments. The strong focus on aesthetic improvements and increasing spending on cosmetic procedures like orthodontic treatments, teeth whitening, and veneers increases demand for corrective treatments, supporting the overall growth of the market.



Global Dental Services Market Size Worth USD 763.74 Billion by 2034



According to Precedence Research, the global dental services market size is worth at USD 499.32 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to cross USD 763.74 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2025 to 2034. The North America market size surpassed USD 185.57 billion in 2024 and is expanding at a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period.

Dental Services Market Key Highlights:



North America accounted for the highest market share of 46% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the strongest CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

By type, the dental implants segment contributed the biggest market share of 21% in 2024.

By end-use, the dental clinics held the major market share of 69% in 2024.

Global Dental Services Market Companies

Pacific Dental Services

Dental Services Group

Q & M Dental Group

Apollo White Dental

Coast Dental

Axiss Dental

Gentle Dental of New England

Abano Healthcare Group

Smile 360

Healthway Medical Corporation

In March 2025, the Delhi health minister launched a mobile dental van in Delhi at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences as a part of the National Health Mission. This launch aims to provide dental services in the state.



U.S. Dental Services Market Segments Covered in the Report



By Services

Cosmetic Dentistry

Endodontic Procedures

Periodontal Dentistry

Orthodontic and Periodontic Services

Diagnostic and Preventive Services

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

By Application

Preventive

Corrective

Therapeutic



