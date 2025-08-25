UK Financial LTD Launches ERC-3643 Security Token SMPRA, Advancing Compliance and SEC-Ready Adoption

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK Financial LTD, founder of the Maya Preferred Project, has gone live with its enhanced ecosystem by launching its preferred-class regulated security token, Maya Preferred PRA (SMPRA). This achievement concludes the firm's multi-step restructuring process aimed at modernization, compliance preparedness, and integration with real-world assets.





Key Token Details

Token Name: Maya Preferred PRA – Preferred Class Regulated Security Token



Maya Preferred PRA – Preferred Class Regulated Security Token Symbol: SMPRA



SMPRA Total Supply: 23,000,000 (reduced from 200,000,000 MPRA an 88.5% cut)



23,000,000 (reduced from 200,000,000 MPRA an 88.5% cut) Public Float: Capped at 1,000,000 for the life of the project, never to increase



Capped at 1,000,000 for the life of the project, never to increase Ownership Impact: ~770% increase in ownership value per token





Retirement Plan Program recipients will receive the new Maya Preferred Retirement Plan Program Wrapped Token (RPWMPRA) at a 400,000:1 ratio, delivering ~400,000% additional ownership and creating massive leverage for long-term holders.

Verified Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8252804BD3424d1A82D9c5077298404c0C00c616

Compliance & Infrastructure

Constructed according to ERC-3643 standards, SMPRA features sophisticated regulatory controls such as KYC verification, whitelisting, and compliant transfer restrictions.

The system maintains transparency, security, and regulatory readiness, including possible SEC registration.

Retirement Plan Integration

The new RPWMPRA Token is a fully owned project asset and directly linked to the Preferred Class.

Each RPWMPRA equals ownership of MPRA/SMPRA at 400,000× leverage.



A $1 price movement in MPRA/SMPRA equates to a $400,000 change in RPWMPRA value.



MPRA tokens held under the Retirement Plan will be auto-converted to RPWMPRA at the set ratio.





This restructuring has also boosted the intrinsic value of the Maya Preferred Common Class Token (MPRD) by over 800%, ensuring benefits across both token classes.

Market Outlook

With MPRA set to revalue at $250 per token, the current ~$92M market price only suggests a valuation of ~$230 per token equivalent—indicates strong upside potential.

The RPWMPRA Token will shortly be traded live alongside MPRA and MPRD on CATEX Exchange and other highly rated CMC exchanges.

Maya Preferred PRA and all UK Financial Ltd Tokenized assets exchange on Catex Exchange, a leading CoinMarketCap listed exchange. (CATEX.IO)

About UK Financial Limited

UK Financial Limited is a financial technology industry pioneer that focuses on uniting traditional finance with the growing digital asset market. UK Financial Limited strives to create advanced solutions that equip investors and facilitate communication in the cryptocurrency market. Focused on transparency, security, and user experience, UK Financial Limited leads in tokenized projects and real-world assets integration. The company's projects cover the creation of the MayaMedia social networking app, a platform through which executives can engage in direct interaction with coin holders, and the strategic release of Maya Preferred PRA (MPRA) Real World Asset Digital Tokens. UK Financial Limited is geared to make tremendous breakthroughs in managing digital assets and seeks international acclaim through its cutting-edge platforms as well as committed leadership. All UK Financial LTD tokenized projects are gold backed with mines in Mexico and will extend to the United States and other nations in the near future.

