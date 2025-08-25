Qingdao's Jiaozhou Accelerates Construction of Innovative Industrial System

QINGDAO, China, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the core area of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Demonstration Zone, Jiaozhou, Qingdao boasts a robust manufacturing base and a comprehensive industrial ecosystem. It is home to over 15,000 industrial enterprises, with more than 1,000 above designated size, leading cities of its level in Shandong Province. In 2024, the total output value of its industrial enterprises above designated size exceeded 160 billion yuan.

Zhou Lin, deputy director of the SCO Demonstration Zone Administrative Committee and vice mayor of Jiaozhou, stated, "From industrial strategy research to sci-tech innovation leadership, from accelerating R&D commercialization to upgrading industrial integration, every step is closely aligned with key stages of industrial upgrading. We are executing targeted measures across all dimensions to achieve the overarching goal of building an innovation-driven industrial system."

In recent years, Jiaozhou has rolled out a series of initiatives, including the "One Town, One Industry Iterative Innovation" and "Three-Industry Integration Development" plans. The city has established high-level industrial service platforms such as the economic and trade comprehensive service platform, the Shandong-Hong Kong Sci-Tech Innovation Center, and the international capital hub. Guided by principles of high-end, intelligent, green, and cluster-oriented development, Jiaozhou has expanded its signature industries, including smart home appliances, steel structures, and green food processing, solidifying its foundation for a modern industrial system.

To date, Jiaozhou has seven provincial-level industrial clusters and leading counties, such as the Pepper Products Specialty Food Industry Leading County, Grain and Oil Processing Specialty Food Industry Leading County, Condiment Specialty Food Industry Cluster, Spices Specialty Food Industry Cluster, Home Appliances and Electronics Specialty Cluster, Power Steel Structure Specialty Cluster, and Smart Home Appliance Circuit Board Specialty Cluster.

Additionally, it hosts two national-level clusters: the Smart Home Appliances and Power Steel Structures National SME Specialty Industrial Clusters. Leveraging advanced manufacturing leaders like Qingdao CIMC Reefer Container Manufacture Co., Ltd., Alfa Laval (Qingdao) Industrial Co., Ltd., and Haier Group, Jiaozhou has developed world-class production bases, including the R&D and manufacturing base for global-leading refrigeration container, Asia's top marine boiler production base, a digital tire equipment manufacturing base, and Haier's cutting-edge smart manufacturing interconnected factory in Jiaozhou. These achievements have established Jiaozhou as a benchmark for advanced manufacturing.

This year, Jiaozhou is driving the new energy industry with stronger R&D, better policies, talent cultivation, and deeper global cooperation.

Source: SCO Demonstration Zone Administrative Committee