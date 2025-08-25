Forager Capital Management Submits Fully Financed Proposal to Acquire Quipt Home Medical for $3.10 Per Share in Cash

Acquisition Proposal is Fully Financed and Requires No Further Diligence—Ready for Definitive Documents

Prepared to Improve Offer Upon Constructive Engagement from Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forager Capital Management (“Forager”), one of the largest shareholders of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“Quipt”) (NASDAQ: QIPT; TSX: QIPT), with beneficial ownership of 9.7%, today announced it has submitted a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Quipt for $3.10 per share in cash (the “Acquisition Proposal”).

The Acquisition Proposal is not subject to any due diligence or financing conditions and is capable of being executed immediately. The offer represents a 120% premium to Quipt’s unaffected share price of $1.41 at close on May 19, 2025, the trading day prior to Forager’s prior proposal being made public.

In addition to reaffirming its commitment to the Acquisition Proposal, Forager is prepared to improve its offer if the Board engages in constructive discussions.

The Acquisition Proposal also includes a go-shop provision, allowing the Board to actively solicit superior offers following the execution of definitive agreements. If a higher bidder exists, they are welcome to step forward. Forager believes its Acquisition Proposal delivers immediate and certain value to all shareholders.

The full text of the Acquisition Proposal will be filed as an exhibit to an amended Schedule 13D.

