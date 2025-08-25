Saudi Arabia Aftermarket Automotive Accessories (Non-Genuine) Market to Surpass US$ 549.75 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Arabia aftermarket automotive accessories (non-genuine) market was valued at US$ 396.15 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 549.75 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The digital frontier is a key battleground and growth driver for the Saudi Arabia Aftermarket Automotive Accessories (Non-genuine) market. The vehicle parts eCommerce market generated significant revenues of US$ 236 million in 2024 alone. A look at future projections shows sustained momentum, with monthly revenue for July 2025 forecast at US$ 20 million. The infrastructure for digital growth is firmly in place. By the fourth quarter of 2024, the Kingdom had 40,953 registered e-commerce businesses, creating a vast network of potential retailers for non-genuine accessories.

Current projections indicate that online sales of automotive parts in Saudi Arabia are on a clear path to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2027. Major platforms are already capturing a significant share. Amazon.sa stands out as a dominant player, achieving an online revenue of US$ 43 million in the vehicle parts category in 2024. The ecosystem is also fostering innovation, with 108 Auto E-Commerce & Content startups currently operating in Saudi Arabia. Investor confidence is high, evidenced by the fact that 18 of these startups have already secured funding.

Key Findings in Saudi Arabia Aftermarket Automotive Accessories (Non-Genuine) Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 549.75 million CAGR 3.72% By Component External Component (47.06%) By Vehicle Type Four-Wheeler (68.62%) Top Drivers Strong consumer desire for vehicle customization and personalization.

Economic diversification under Vision 2030 fueling commercial vehicle growth.

Increasing vehicle ownership and a large number of aging cars. Top Trends Rapid expansion of e-commerce making accessories widely accessible.

Growing popularity of off-road recreational activities and adventure tourism.

Rising adoption of technologically advanced electronic and exterior accessories. Top Challenges Widespread availability of counterfeit parts affecting market trust.

Inconsistent enforcement of quality standards for non-genuine products.

Increasing complexity of modern vehicles makes accessory integration difficult.

Expanding National Vehicle Fleet Creates Unprecedented Demand for Aftermarket Customization Upgrades

More vehicles on the road directly translates to greater demand for aftermarket automotive accessories (non-genuine) market. New vehicle registrations are a powerful leading indicator of future aftermarket activity. In February 2025, a remarkable 72,388 new light vehicles were registered on Saudi roads, adding to the pool of potential customers. Throughout 2024, total new passenger car sales successfully crossed the 700,000 unit threshold. Although forecasts for new vehicle sales in 2025 estimate a slightly moderated figure of approximately 619,000 units, the cumulative effect is massive. A staggering figure shows that more than 1 million new and used vehicles were imported into Saudi Arabia from the start of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024.

The total value of these imported vehicles was recorded at a massive SAR 83 billion (US$ 22 billion). Critically for the non-genuine market, there are millions of passenger vehicles currently out of warranty in 2024, whose owners are prime candidates for cost-effective aftermarket solutions.

Vision 2030 Initiatives Actively Fostering Local Accessory Manufacturing and Capabilities

The government's strategic vision is a powerful catalyst for the domestic aftermarket automotive accessories (non-genuine) market. Over US$ 5 billion has been invested by Saudi Arabia to strategically develop local automotive manufacturing capabilities. A key ambition is for the Kingdom to achieve an annual production capacity of over 300,000 vehicles by 2025, creating a circular economy for parts and accessories. The industrial base is expanding rapidly to support this goal. Over 1,300 new industrial licenses were awarded in 2024, attracting investments that exceeded a total of US$ 13.3 billion in that year alone.

Saudi Arabia is already home to 160 automotive-related factories. Within this industrial landscape, there are 33 dedicated auto-parts plants and an additional 21 factories producing engines and structural components. A crucial government goal is to achieve 50% local content in domestic vehicle sales by 2030, a policy that will directly spur local non-genuine accessory manufacturing and reduce import reliance.

Emerging Electric Vehicle Segment Opens New and Exciting Frontiers for Specialized Accessories in the Saudi Arabia Aftermarket Automotive Accessories (Non-Genuine) Market

The electric vehicle revolution is creating an entirely new sub-sector within the aftermarket. The Saudi government is proactively building the necessary infrastructure, with plans for the installation of 5,000 EV charging stations across the nation by 2025. Major players are establishing a local manufacturing presence. Lucid Motors, a key partner in the Kingdom's EV strategy, plans to produce 155,000 EVs annually at its Saudi plant. The adoption targets are ambitious.

As a part of Vision 2030, a goal has been set for 30% of all vehicles in the capital city of Riyadh to be electric by 2030. Supporting the EV ecosystem, a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Pirelli is set to establish a local tire factory with an impressive annual production capacity of 3.5 million tires, catering to both traditional and electric vehicles. The rise of EVs creates demand for specialized non-genuine accessories like custom charging cables, interior tech mounts, and aerodynamic enhancements.

Counterfeit Seizures Paradoxically Reveal the Vast Underlying Demand in Unauthorized Channels

While a challenge, the scale of counterfeit seizures provides invaluable insight into the sheer volume and demand within the aftermarket automotive accessories (non-genuine) market. A single major crackdown resulted in over 172,000 counterfeit auto parts and tools being seized from just two warehouses in Riyadh and Jeddah. A breakdown of the seized goods is telling. The items included more than 26,320 counterfeit pressure gauges and 13,900 counterfeit tire air pressure caps. Authorities also confiscated 11,100 counterfeit tire repair patches and 5,800 counterfeit greasing kits. Labelling discrepancies highlighted the sophisticated nature of these operations; 40,000 tire caps were found with misleading "Made in Germany" labels while their packaging stated "Made in China".

Further seizures included 3,500 air pressure gauges lacking any country of origin marking, 7,000 tire repair patches similarly missing origin information, and a significant quantity of 57,000 air hose links. The operation also uncovered 7,350 counterfeit oil and air filters for popular brands like Toyota, Nissan, and AC Delco, demonstrating the breadth of products in high demand.

Substantial Government Investment Programs are Fueling Broader Automotive Sector Growth

Targeted economic stimulus is creating a fertile environment for the entire valuation in aftermarket automotive accessories (non-genuine) market. A new "Standard Incentives Program" worth a significant $2.66 billion was launched specifically to boost the industrial sector, which includes automotive parts manufacturing. The program offers powerful financial motivation, providing up to a maximum of $13.3 million for each qualifying project. The economic ripple effect is projected to be substantial, with the incentives program forecast to generate an estimated $6.1 billion in annual GDP from the targeted projects. The industrial infrastructure continues its expansion.

The total number of factories in Saudi Arabia grew to 11,549 in 2023, setting a strong foundation for 2024's growth. It is expected that the number of industrial enterprises will exceed 128,900 by the end of 2024. Job creation is another key benefit; for every one direct job created in an automotive OEM, it is estimated that five to seven jobs are created in adjacent industries, including the thriving aftermarket sector.

Evolving Consumer Customization Preferences Directly Shape Accessory Trends and Product Demand

Understanding consumer intent is key to unlocking the Saudi Arabia Aftermarket Automotive Accessories (Non-genuine) market. Online search data provides a clear window into these preferences. Google search interest for "Car interior accessories" in Saudi Arabia reached a peak index score of 100 in August 2025, indicating extremely high consumer interest in personalizing vehicle cabins. Search interest for "Car exterior accessories" also saw notable spikes, reaching an index score of 15 in August 2025. Conversely, search volume for "Car electronics accessories" was negligible during the 2024-2025 period, suggesting lower current online demand for these specific non-genuine items.

The supply chain is already mature, with experienced international players serving the market. Wuxi Stoter, a Chinese supplier, has 11 years of experience exporting items like car hood covers. Dongguan Airuilong boasts 8 years of experience exporting accessories like car mirror pendants. Zhejiang Yeahsun also has 8 years of experience supplying items like car covers and seat protectors, while Ganzhou Lingyue has been a key supplier of luxury seat covers and floor mats to the region for 9 years.

New Regulatory Frameworks Reshaping Import Standards and Local Market Competition Dynamics

The regulatory environment is evolving to enhance quality and safety within the Saudi Arabia Aftermarket Automotive Accessories (Non-genuine) market. In a significant 2025 action, 21 international automakers were temporarily suspended from importing new light vehicles, signaling stricter enforcement of standards. New technical regulations for various products are set to come into force 180 days after their publication in the official gazette in 2025. Following the implementation of these new rules, economic operators will be granted a 365-day grace period to ensure full compliance. A pivotal change in 2025 is the mandatory requirement for both a Product Certificate of Conformity (PCoC) and a Shipment Certificate of Conformity (SCoC) for imports. A previous provision, the "Letter of Undertaking," which allowed some importers to self-declare compliance, has been eliminated as of 2025 to tighten controls.

Regionally, the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia , including cities like Dammam and Khobar, was expected to dominate the automotive aftermarket in 2024. The replacement parts segment is expected to account for an overwhelming 81.37% of the aftermarket in 2024, with non-genuine parts comprising a large portion in the aftermarket automotive accessories (non-genuine) market. Wholesalers and distributors remain the dominant channel, expected to hold a 62.32% share of the spare parts market in 2024. International brands maintain a strong presence, with U.S. manufacturers like Ford and GM holding an estimated 11 percent of the total vehicle market share, which influences the types of accessories in demand. In 2024, passenger vehicles occupied the largest share of the automotive aftermarket, and tires were the replacement part with the largest revenue generation in 2023, a trend continuing into 2024.

Saudi Arabia Aftermarket Automotive Accessories (Non-Genuine) Market Major Players:

Petromin Corporation

Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ)

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Harman International

Hyundai Mobis

Lear Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samaco Automotive Company

United Motors Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component

External Component Racks LED Lights Body Kits Chrome Accessories Covers Alloy Wheels Window Films Helmets Others

Internal Component Electronic Accessories LCDs Mobile Charger Music/Entertainment System Knobs Communications System GPS System Bluetooth System

Universal Components Covers Mats Fragrance Central Locking System Dash Kits Others



By Vehicle Type

Four Wheelers Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Heavy Vehicles

Two-wheeler

