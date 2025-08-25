Safety Shot Secures $30 Million Strategic Investment From BONK Core Team and FalconX

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (“Safety Shot” or the “Company”) today announced it has successfully priced a $30 million financing, anchored by a consortium of strategic investors including FalconX, the transaction consists of a registered direct offering for approximately $5 million in cash and a concurrent private placement for $25 million paid for in BONK tokens by the BONK founding members, with all shares priced at $0.46 per share.

Demonstrating significant investor demand for the Company's new strategic direction, this powerful backing from some of the most respected names in both traditional and digital asset finance provides Safety Shot with a fortified balance sheet to aggressively execute on its growth strategy.

For shareholders, we believe this transaction represents a pivotal shift in how public companies can engage with the digital asset space. Unlike a simple crypto treasury strategy, Safety Shot is acquiring a direct stake in the highly profitable, revenue-generating engine of the BONK ecosystem. This structure provides a direct, recurring revenue stream from letsBONK.fun's operations while simultaneously using that revenue to build a formidable treasury of BONK tokens. This powerful, dual-engine opportunity, backed by some of the smartest money in the market, provides a clear and compelling path to unlocking significant long-term value.

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a key founding figure in BONK, added, “The BONK ecosystem is built on a foundation of community and long-term vision. We chose to partner with Safety Shot because we see a clear path to creating a first-of-its-kind bridge between DeFi and the public markets. The very structure of this transaction should signal our deep conviction to all investors. We are not just participating; we are building the future here. This is the ground floor of what we believe will become a new model for value creation, and the outlook is exceptionally bright.”

“This is a landmark day for Safety Shot and what we believe is a powerful validation of our new strategic direction,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “This investment from our new strategic investors provides us with significant capital, but more importantly, it brings their invaluable resources, deep industry networks, and expertise to the table to help ensure our success. With this strategic investment, we see Safety Shot being in an incredibly strong position to execute on our strategy and successfully integrate letsBONK.fun.”

The closing of the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are each expected to occur on or about August 27, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The shares of the Company’s common stock offered in the registered direct offering are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-267644), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 9, 2022. A prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company, 1061 E. Indiantown Rd., Suite 110, Jupiter, FL 33477, by email at info@safetyshot.com, or by telephone at (561) 244-7100.

About Safety Shot, Inc. Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT), is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Following its strategic integration with letsBONK.fun, the Company is executing a new strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the DeFi space to build a robust treasury of digital assets. The company’s beverage division holds the patented Safety Shot beverage, designed to rapidly reduce blood alcohol content as well as Yerbaé’s plant-based, energy beverage.

Investor Relations: Phone: 561-244-7100 Email: investors@drinksafetyshot.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK tokens, the successful integration and operational success with letsBONK.fun, the ability to execute on the Company’s treasury strategy, and other risks detailed in Safety Shot’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.