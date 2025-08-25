Mama’s Creations to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call on September 8 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2025 after market close on September 8, 2025.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, September 8, 2025 to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call



Date: Monday, September 8, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13755525

Webcast: MAMA Q2 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “As we move through the year, we continue to build upon exciting new opportunities to profitably grow the business while significantly outpacing the category – be that from incremental products, new distribution or simply macro-tailwinds. This is reflective of growing demand for convenient, value-oriented prepared proteins in what remains a difficult inflationary environment for the average consumer.

“We are eager to share several new strategic distribution wins with investors and now – with a robust platform in place alongside an incredible team – we are well positioned to take tangible steps to meaningfully grow our market share towards our 2030 goal of becoming a $1B deli prepared foods platform company.”

A playback of the call will be available through Wednesday, October 8, 2025. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13755525. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 10,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us