Lake Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE, OTC: LLKKF) (“Lake” or “the Company”) announces that David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lake will present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on 28 August 2025.

DATE: August 28th

TIME: 9:00 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: 3 September 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE, OTC:LLKKF)

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE, OTC:LLKKF) is a responsible lithium developer utilising state of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands – high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

