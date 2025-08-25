VERSES® Receives Patent for Specifying Domain Models with Active Inference Agents

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (“VERSES” or the “Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, today announces that a patent was issued by the US Patent and Trademark office to the VERSES team.

The patent, entitled, “A Method and System for Specifying an Active Inference based agent using Natural Language”, presents a novel approach for designing domain models that is designed to enable software agents to generate predictions and carry out domain-specific tasks.

“This patent represents just a glimpse of how VERSES is turning active inference into usable, scalable technology,” said Hari Thiruvengada, Chief Technology Officer of VERSES. “By allowing domain models to be expressed in natural language, we’re enabling enterprises to design intelligent agents that are both powerful and accessible.”

US patent 12,393,581 В2 can be found here: https://patents.google.com/patent/US12393581B2/en?oq=12%2c393%2c581+

